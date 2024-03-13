Overview:

  • Copenhagen approves funding for self-propelled artillery systems and ammo
  • Biden administration announces $300M in emergency aid to Kyiv
  • Zelensky promises revenge for Russian attacks on his hometown
  • Moscow picks up territory around Bakhmut
  • Russian troops continue to advance around Donesk city
  • Guided bombs injure children along border region

Denmark provides Kyiv with more than $300 million to pay for artillery systems and ammo

The Danish Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said it is sending Ukraine about $336 million in military assistance, funding that will pay for the Caesar artillery system and shells and other weapons.

“I hope that more countries will follow suit and contribute to the early implementation of capabilities,” said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The announcement follows a roughly $250 million tranche of military aid about a month ago. Denmark is one of the top donors to Kyiv’s defense effort against the Russian full-scale invasion when it comes to funding per capita.   

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also said that his country is aiming to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine soon.

Advertisement

US releases emergency aid for Ukraine; awaits Congress’ approval on $61 billion package

While preparing to host Poland’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, the White House announced an emergency $300 million aid package for Kyiv, a sum that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called “nowhere near enough.”

A statement from the Pentagon said the package includes long-range HIMARS rocket systems, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, artillery shells, and small arms ammunition.

“This ammunition will keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period,” Sullivan told a press conference. “It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come.”

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region
Other Topics of Interest

GRAPHIC: Russian Troops Execute 3 Ukrainian POWs in Kherson Region

A video released on a Telegram channel shows three captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldiers shot dead in what appears to be a summary execution by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, AFP reported, coinciding with the state visit from Poland, the US State Department announced it was approving nearly $3.5 billion in arms sales to Warsaw, including AGM-158B-2 air-to-surface missiles and AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles.

Airstrikes kill three, wound dozens in Kryvyi Rih

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, reported on social media that Russian missile strikes killed at least three people and wounded another 44 people, including children.

Advertisement

AFP reported that the strike came hours after pro-Ukrainian militias crossed into nearby Russian-controlled territory and claimed to take over a village.

The Russian projectiles slammed into a nine-story apartment building in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, reducing it to rubble.

“We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response – quite rightly,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “They in the Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished for them. Nothing will cure these sick men of their evil, but they will feel the losses.”

Russian drones also attacked an agricultural facility in the region on Tuesday, but there were no injuries.

Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Operations: Bakhmut

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces recently marginally advanced southwest of Bakhmut on Tuesday.

Geolocated footage indicates that Russian forces recently advanced north of Klishchiivka (southwest of Bakhmut) as fighting continued east of Chasiv Yar and in Ivanivske; and southwest of Bakhmut near Andriivka, Stupochky, and Pivnichne.

Advertisement

Over the past week, there have been contradictory reports on whether Russian troops have taken control of most or all of the settlement of Ivanivske.

Operations: Donetsk city

Russian forces also made some incremental gains around the city of Donetsk on Tuesday, the ISW reported, inching forward along an important highway.

Geolocated footage posted on Monday seems to indicate that Russian units recently moved forward on the H-15 highway, which runs south of Maryinka (west of Donetsk City), while images published Tuesday show that the Kremlin’s troops have also recently advanced on the northeastern outskirts of Novomykhailivka (southwest of Donetsk City).

The ISW added that another Russian military blogger claimed that invading forces also advanced near the Marinska Dam (west of Donetsk City and east of Heorhiivka).

 

Family in residential neighborhood comes under Russian bomb attack

“An airstrike on [the] Velyka Pysarivka [neighborhood], Sumy district, was carried out at 09:20 today, on 12 March. An enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on the residential area of the settlement. Two strikes were recorded,” read a post on Telegram by the Sumy region’s military administration.

According to Ukrainskaya Pravda, early reports indicate that a family’s home was struck by the explosions, injuring two children, 6 and 10. All together, five homes were blasted in the Russian attack.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti
John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
80% of Ukraine's Coal, Gas Power Plants Hit by Russian Attacks: Minister
By AFP
10 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Mark Rockford
Mark Rockford Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russian war crimes and terrorism continue. In spite of all the trolls claims of Russia’s success, the reality is they have to murder civilians to show any achieved ‘results’ to their mad dictator. Russia will be held accountable for all these crimes. The only thing their war has achieved is their own destruction.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David Steel
David Steel Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This is pure terrorism, I'm sure everyone reading these reports feels the same horror at Russia's attacks on ordinary people going about their lives.

The Russian who fired this rocket has no excuse, he knew it was wrong and he can enjoy explaining himself to the devil as he faces eternal damnation. In hell there is a spike the devil will sit their worthless Russian ass on and they will stay forever in pain.

I celebrate the deaths of the Russians now, I cheer for the drone operators who drop grenades on them, as gruesome as the videos are, every kill is justified and all I think is 'good shot'.

The invaders don't deserve any mercy after crimes they have commited by choice. They have done things they were not ordered to do. God himself would direct you to kill them and save your people.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Reports of Russian Fighter Jet Shootdown Over Belgorod Region Could Be Fake
Next » Drone Strike Hits Russia Oil Refinery, Several Wounded: Governor