Overview:

Copenhagen approves funding for self-propelled artillery systems and ammo

Biden administration announces $300M in emergency aid to Kyiv

Zelensky promises revenge for Russian attacks on his hometown

Moscow picks up territory around Bakhmut

Russian troops continue to advance around Donesk city

Guided bombs injure children along border region

Denmark provides Kyiv with more than $300 million to pay for artillery systems and ammo

The Danish Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said it is sending Ukraine about $336 million in military assistance, funding that will pay for the Caesar artillery system and shells and other weapons.

“I hope that more countries will follow suit and contribute to the early implementation of capabilities,” said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The announcement follows a roughly $250 million tranche of military aid about a month ago. Denmark is one of the top donors to Kyiv’s defense effort against the Russian full-scale invasion when it comes to funding per capita.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also said that his country is aiming to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine soon.

US releases emergency aid for Ukraine; awaits Congress’ approval on $61 billion package

While preparing to host Poland’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, the White House announced an emergency $300 million aid package for Kyiv, a sum that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called “nowhere near enough.”

A statement from the Pentagon said the package includes long-range HIMARS rocket systems, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, artillery shells, and small arms ammunition.

“This ammunition will keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period,” Sullivan told a press conference. “It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come.”

Meanwhile, AFP reported, coinciding with the state visit from Poland, the US State Department announced it was approving nearly $3.5 billion in arms sales to Warsaw, including AGM-158B-2 air-to-surface missiles and AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles.