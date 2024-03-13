Kyiv Post's sources in the Ukrainian intelligence services provided an exclusive video showing how a drone of Russian anti-Putin protesters first destroys a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), after which a missile from the system descended and pierced the cabin, which Russian army soldiers occupied.

The Russian crew was reportedly killed.

Kyiv Post source said that the “self-firing” occurred on Tuesday, March 12, near Graivopona in Russia's Belgorod region.

“Today the Grad was caught up,” the source in the special services told us.

“They destroyed the Russian Gradl and while it was burning, it spontaneously self-destructed in its own cabin.”

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) are an important component of artillery. Fire from such systems destroys both manpower and equipment.

Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine said Tuesday, March 12, that they had launched a cross-border attack into the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia.

Fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), and volunteers affiliated with the Siberian Battalion are engaged in this operation.