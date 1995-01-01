Latest

Russia Gave Su-35s to Its Allies, Now May License Iran to Build Them
There is growing evidence that one method of payment Russia has used to Iran and North Korea in return for them supplying Moscow with weapons of war was Su-35 fighter aircraft.
By Steve Brown
8h ago
After the United Nations
With the UN having been and continuing to be unable to show moral leadership in Ukraine, perhaps it’s time that we should consider a new League of Democracies.
By Charles Cockell
14h ago
A Potemkin Summit
Some reflections on last week’s BRICS summit hosted by Putin.
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
1d ago
Putin on North Korean Troops in Russia: ‘If They’re Here, It’s Our Business’
Putin confirmed there are North Korean troops in Russia amid the Ukraine war but denied responsibility for escalating the conflict, blaming the West.
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Guterres Disgraced Himself and Made a Mockery of the UN at the BRICS Summit
BRICS also failed to condemn Russia’s criminal war against Ukraine and euphemistically labelled it a "situation," once again confirming what it stands for.
By Anton Gerashchenko
2d ago