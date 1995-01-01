Latest
Iran
There is growing evidence that one method of payment Russia has used to Iran and North Korea in return for them supplying Moscow with weapons of war was Su-35 fighter aircraft.
8h ago
War in Ukraine
With the UN having been and continuing to be unable to show moral leadership in Ukraine, perhaps it’s time that we should consider a new League of Democracies.
14h ago
BRICS
Some reflections on last week’s BRICS summit hosted by Putin.
1d ago
HUR
Putin confirmed there are North Korean troops in Russia amid the Ukraine war but denied responsibility for escalating the conflict, blaming the West.
2d ago
War in Ukraine
BRICS also failed to condemn Russia’s criminal war against Ukraine and euphemistically labelled it a "situation," once again confirming what it stands for.
2d ago