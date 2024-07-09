Ukraine’s government launched the ePermit system that allows businesses to get five pilot services regarding permits, licenses and reports about occupational safety, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation reported.

The Unified State Electronic System of Permit Documents launched the ePermit system as it is planned in the Ukraine 2023 Report for the EU Accession.

“The first service will be available by the end of July. The government is working on creating a business landscape where entrepreneurs will spend a minimum of resources and time obtaining permit documentation,” said the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Using the Diia website, businesses can now: 

  • submit applications for obtaining, renewing, suspending, or canceling licenses, as well as for expanding or narrowing business activities;
  • report changes in documents and information attached to the application;
  • create and submit declarations of adhering to requirements of occupational health and safety legislation;
  • obtain information and updates about the review of permits and licenses;
  • pay for state services online;
  • file complaints against the actions of state licensing institutions if accused of violating the law.

The list of services and licenses available will be expanded, according to Svyrydenko.

Initially businesses will be able to submit occupational health and safety declarations, and in September licenses for vet services will be available.

To get an online license or permit, users must fill out an application on the portal and attach the necessary documents. The system will automatically check everything and, if there are no risks, issue a license or permit.

If the system detects risks, a government representative will review the application and respond within 10 days.

The EU and Ukraine agreed to launch the ePermit system by the end of 2023. This was a measure to improve the regulatory and operational environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Enterprise and industrial policy chapter of the EU Commission Staff Working Document issued in November 2023.

Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
