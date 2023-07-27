Wagner is recruiting new mercenaries in Belarus with conditions stipulating they must be willing to participate in fighting in Poland and Lithuania, according to Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance.

Excuse me?

You heard right – according to reports, Wagner is making preparations to potentially invade NATO countries.

What would be the consequences if they did?

If Wagner did invade Poland, it would spark what can only be described as a major international incident.

In theory, it could trigger Article 5 of the NATO Charter which states that “an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in the exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense.”

In short, it would be NATO vs Wagner.

What is unclear is just what form this would take – anything from Polish troops taking out a few Wagner fighters to the might of NATO taking the fight into Belarus itself.

Surely Wagner can’t seriously be considering invading a NATO country?

It seems highly unlikely though the threat is enough to be causing some concern in Poland, and fanning the flames of the rumor are none other than the leaders of Belarus and Russia.

President Putin and his closest ally Alexander Lukashenko met on Sunday, July 23, for the first time since the Belarus leader helped end a mutiny by Wagner.

Lukashenko told Putin he was keeping control of newly arrived Wagner fighters in Belarus, but that they were 'itching to invade Poland'.