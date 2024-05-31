According to a Ministry of Digital Transformation press release, the new technology feature would allow couples to get married remotely using video connections, which can be attractive to those in deployed with the military.

The ministry said the new process could eliminate the time required to wait at the state registration of acts of civil status (DRATS) facilities.

After registering to take part in beta testing, unmarried couples with a verified tax number ID and a card or biometric foreign passport in Diia can then choose a free date and time through the application to conduct their ceremony through a video call.

Couples would then receive the marriage certificate within the application, and they could later order a physical copy to be delivered by the national postal service Ukrposhta, said the ministry.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov also likens the experience in a Telegram post to “Ukrainian Las Vegas”, referring to the US state’s quick and easy marriage process.

Fedorov first announced the feature in February, calling it “unique to the whole world.”

At the time, it was reported that Ukrainians could submit the application through Diia and pay the required fees, while their other half would simply need to confirm the application with an electronic signature and then show up together at the marriage office during the chosen date and time for the ceremony.

Big Tech Companies Have Blood on Their Hands, Says Polish Minister of Digital Affairs
Other Topics of Interest

Big Tech Companies Have Blood on Their Hands, Says Polish Minister of Digital Affairs

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs, and leader of The Left political alliance met with his Ukrainian counterpart and offers his views to Kyiv Post.
