War in Ukraine
EU Drafts Law to Send Profits from Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
If passed, the EU legislation would provide a mechanism for Ukraine to receive money from frozen Russian assets in July.
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
G-7
EU Plans to Provide Kyiv Up to €3 Billion from Frozen Russian Assets – FT
EU officials said Kyiv might receive profits generated from frozen Russian assets held at the Euroclear depository as early as July this year, though some members will likely oppose the proposal.
By Leo Chiu
Mar. 12, 16:49
G-7
OPINION: Creditors Need to Stand Up for Ukraine
Yes, Ukraine needs debt relief, but only after first tapping frozen Russian assets. By playing along with the IMF, creditors are increasing Russia’s chances of winning.
By Timothy Ash
Mar. 3, 09:05
US
Biden, Meloni Pushing for Further Support for Ukraine
Ukraine aid has been blocked in the US House of Representatives and the impasse has impacted Ukraine which has been suffering battlefield setbacks due to a lack of ammunition.
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 2, 10:39
Ukraine
Ukraine to Sign ‘One of the Strongest’ Security Pacts With US: What We Know So Far
Zelensky's Office expects to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and the US after $60 billion in aid passes through Congress and before a future NATO summit in Washington.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Feb. 27, 18:26
G-7
G7 Pledges More Russia Sanctions After Virtual Talks on Ukraine
Along with pledging more support, G7 leaders called on Russia to clarify the circumstances of Russian opposition leader Navalny's death and for Iran to stop providing Russia with military support.
By AFP
Feb. 25, 09:54
Zelensky
Ukraine's First Security Agreement with EU State Outside G-7: Key Differences
The agreement between Ukraine and Denmark includes a strong military section, which significantly differs from previous security pacts with Great Britain, Germany, and France.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Feb. 23, 18:44
G-7
‘There Has Been a False Narrative Describing Western Fatigue’ – War in Ukraine Update for Feb 21
Pyongyang-built, Ukraine-bound missiles found with Western parts; G7 seeks new sanctions on Putin; Ukraine’s forces hit Russians with HIMARS on the left bank; Civilians killed driving home from a farm
By John Moretti
Feb. 21, 06:15
G-7
Italian Government Delegation and UNESCO Visit Odesa to Sign Reconstruction Pledge
The head of UNESCO and Italy’s ambassador to Ukraine met with the mayor of Odesa to pledge half a billion euros for an ambitious reconstruction project.
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 11, 12:43
War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Allies and More Neutral Countries Held Secret Peace Talks Last Month
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 10, 00:49
Zelensky
Zelensky: Don't Delay With Using Frozen Russian Assets to Support Ukraine
Act now: Zelensky urges G7 to move on using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 6, 12:38
G-7
Italy Becomes Leader of G7 Reforms in Ukraine for 2024
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
By Ugo Poletti
Jan. 4, 11:10
War in Ukraine
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT
Some officials suggest that channeling these assets towards Ukraine could support its defence efforts and facilitate reconstruction.
By Alisa Orlova
Dec. 16, 2023
G-7
Bloomberg: Russian Monthly Oil Income Surpassed Pre-War Levels
Bloomberg’s report is another indicator that Western sanctions on Russian oil exports have not have worked as intended as revenues surpassed pre-war levels despite the G7 price cap.
By Leo Chiu
Dec. 7, 2023
G-7
Greece Joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in Support of Ukraine
President Zelensky said on Saturday he was “grateful to Greece” and thanked the country’s prime minister “for his personal commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership.”
By Kyiv Post
Aug. 13, 2023
G-7
G7 Finance Chiefs to Discuss Ukraine Aid, Debt and Tax
Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, but is also part of the Quad grouping alongside Australia, the United States and Japan.
By AFP
Jul. 16, 2023