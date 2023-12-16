Latest
If passed, the EU legislation would provide a mechanism for Ukraine to receive money from frozen Russian assets in July.
1 day ago
EU officials said Kyiv might receive profits generated from frozen Russian assets held at the Euroclear depository as early as July this year, though some members will likely oppose the proposal.
Mar. 12, 16:49
Yes, Ukraine needs debt relief, but only after first tapping frozen Russian assets. By playing along with the IMF, creditors are increasing Russia’s chances of winning.
Mar. 3, 09:05
Ukraine aid has been blocked in the US House of Representatives and the impasse has impacted Ukraine which has been suffering battlefield setbacks due to a lack of ammunition.
Mar. 2, 10:39
Zelensky's Office expects to sign a security agreement between Ukraine and the US after $60 billion in aid passes through Congress and before a future NATO summit in Washington.
Feb. 27, 18:26
Along with pledging more support, G7 leaders called on Russia to clarify the circumstances of Russian opposition leader Navalny's death and for Iran to stop providing Russia with military support.
Feb. 25, 09:54
The agreement between Ukraine and Denmark includes a strong military section, which significantly differs from previous security pacts with Great Britain, Germany, and France.
Feb. 23, 18:44
Pyongyang-built, Ukraine-bound missiles found with Western parts; G7 seeks new sanctions on Putin; Ukraine’s forces hit Russians with HIMARS on the left bank; Civilians killed driving home from a farm
Feb. 21, 06:15
The head of UNESCO and Italy’s ambassador to Ukraine met with the mayor of Odesa to pledge half a billion euros for an ambitious reconstruction project.
Feb. 11, 12:43
China's absence was seen as a handicap in any effective message emerging from the talks, because Beijing is seen as one of the only third parties with any perceived leverage with the Kremlin’s walls.
Jan. 10, 00:49
Act now: Zelensky urges G7 to move on using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.
Jan. 6, 12:38
The ambassador of Italy takes his turn leading G7 Ambassadors for the Reforms in Ukraine Group, as Kyiv harnessed international support for future reconstruction and defense.
Jan. 4, 11:10
Some officials suggest that channeling these assets towards Ukraine could support its defence efforts and facilitate reconstruction.
Dec. 16, 2023
Bloomberg’s report is another indicator that Western sanctions on Russian oil exports have not have worked as intended as revenues surpassed pre-war levels despite the G7 price cap.
Dec. 7, 2023
President Zelensky said on Saturday he was “grateful to Greece” and thanked the country’s prime minister “for his personal commitment to the Ukrainian-Greek partnership.”
Aug. 13, 2023
Any discussion on Ukraine is awkward for host India, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, but is also part of the Quad grouping alongside Australia, the United States and Japan.
Jul. 16, 2023