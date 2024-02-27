On the sidelines of the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum, Andriy Yermak, the chief of Zelensky's Office, commented on the terms of signing a security agreement with the United States to implement the G-7 Joint Declaration adopted at the previous NATO summit.

The bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the US is expected to be signed after the US Congress approves $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

“The goal is to ensure that each agreement is really strong and has its own highlight for each country. So it's not a question of time, but a question of quality and result,” the head of the President's Office said.

The security agreement between Ukraine and the US will be one of the strongest, Igor Zhovkva, who is responsible for foreign and diplomatic issues in Zelensky's team, added during the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum.

Advertisement

“For now, the work is ongoing. We do not comment on the course or timeline of the negotiation, but you will see that this agreement will be one of the strongest ones yet. We are laying down mechanisms to ensure that it operates effectively for ten years, like the others. The only exception to its cancellation may be Ukraine's accession to NATO before then,” Zhovkva said, referring to the two rounds of security agreement negotiations held between Kyiv and Washington so far.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that the security agreement with the United States will include specific conditions regarding the allocation of funds.

Other Topics of Interest Poland FM Says US House Speaker to Blame if Ukraine Fails Johnson leads a Republican majority in the House of Representatives and has refused to put a vote on a supplemental funding bill in which Joe Biden has asked for $61 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

“We are having some steps, which are security guarantees. There are very serious specifics regarding money. We insisted on these specifics for a reason – due to the challenges that we see in the United States. However, I believe that the United States will continue to lead the world in democracy,” said the Ukrainian leader at his press conference during the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum.