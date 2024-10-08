On Monday, the US State Department said that Moscow is not allowing a 72-year-old American, charged with fighting on the side of Ukraine as a “mercenary,” access to Washington’s diplomats after having been sentenced to about seven years in a Russian prison.

“We have limited information available about this case because Russia has refused to grant consular access,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday.

Typically, foreign nationals are allowed to consult with the foreign service officers of their country’s embassy or consulate, but in this case, Washington said, no such meeting was granted.

In a White House briefing Monday, Miller said that the Russians “have an obligation” to do so and added that President Joe Biden's administration was “considering our next steps.”

Stephen Hubbard, 72, was arrested more than two years ago and sentenced to six years and ten months in jail by a Moscow court for fighting for Kyiv.

Russian media reported that Hubbard, originally from Michigan, allegedly fought alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops in Izyum, Kharkiv region, after signing a contract for about $1,000 per month. (To give perspective to non-US residents, the average monthly housing cost in Michigan, one of the cheaper markets in the US, is about $1,400 per month. The average monthly rent in the US is about $1,700.)

His sister, however, told American media that Hubbard, a teacher, had never handled a gun and said he was not a gun owner. Trisha Hubbard Fox told Reuters that her brother held pro-Russian views and that “He’s more of a pacifist.”

She contends that her brother’s “confessions” to the charges were coerced under duress.

AFP reported that Hubbard has been in custody since April 2022, but his case only became public on Sept. 27, when his closed-door trial began in Moscow.

Russia has not said where Hubbard had been detained, but US officials say he was held in occupied parts of Ukraine before the Moscow trial began.

Russian missile targets port of Odesa, striking civilian cargo ship

On Monday, a Russian ballistic missile hit a civilian ship in the port of Odesa, killing one. Russian forces were once again targeting industrial infrastructure in the nation’s busiest port, local authorities reported.

“The enemy hit a civilian ship flying the Palauan flag with a ballistic missile,” Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa region, said. “A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed. Five other foreign nationals were injured... This is the second attack on a civilian vessel in Odesa region ports in the last few days.

“In addition, five foreign nationals were wounded. Four of them are in moderate condition, and one has minor injuries. They are currently receiving the necessary medical treatment,” he continued.