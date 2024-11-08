Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warned Friday, Nov. 8, that Europe won’t be able to keep Ukraine’s support afloat if the US withdraws support, especially given that Donald Trump is about to return to the White House.

Hosting a European Union summit in Budapest, Orbán said recent events have confirmed his belief—formed during his high-profile July visits to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing—that Ukraine is losing the war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The Americans are going to get out of this war,” Orbán declared on public radio. “Europe can’t finance this war on its own.”

Orbán’s comments reflect wider concerns in Europe regarding a possible shift in US foreign policy. Trump’s earlier statements have shown his intention to limit American involvement in foreign conflicts, and he has occasionally questioned the extent of US support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Orbán’s stance is also influenced by his close relationship with Moscow and his frequent criticism of EU policies regarding Russia and Ukraine.

He has often diverged from other European leaders by advocating for a more pragmatic approach to relations with Russia, even amid the ongoing war.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, Nov. 7, that President-elect Donald Trump’s team has drafted a proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine war. Allegedly the plan includes significant conditions: Ukraine should give up its NATO membership aspirations for at least 20 years, the freezing of the current front lines and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between Russian-held territory and Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Homecoming for 563 Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers According to the report, the remains include 320 defenders from the Donetsk sector and 89 from the Bakhmut sector, with Ukraine retrieving 154 bodies from morgues in Russia.

The plan is said to exclude the possibility of US troops or UN contingents to monitor and enforce any ceasefire, instead suggesting that Kyiv’s European allies – such as Poland, Germany, Britain, and France – should take on the responsibility.

According to the WSJ source within Trump’s team, the US would continue to provide military training and support including weapons to Ukraine to help deter further Russian advances.

Advertisement

However, previous reports from Trump’s advisors have hinted at the possibility that Washington could suspend military aid to encourage Kyiv to enter peace negotiations.