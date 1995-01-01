War
Latest
US
US Catching Up With Hypersonic Missile Technology - Tests Lockheed Martin ARRW
The White House hopes that carrying out this final prototype test will silence critics who say they are lagging behind Russia, China and even North Korea in development of the technology.
By Kyiv Post
58 minutes ago
