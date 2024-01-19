Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday, Jan. 18, that the Kyiv City Council will allocate Hr.500 million ($13 million) to buy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the military.

He also recalled that under various programs, almost Hr.7 billion ($182 million) were allocated from the capital’s budget last year to help the security and defense forces.

“Of these Hr.7 billion, almost Hr.1 billion ($26 million) went to the purchase of various types of drones by the military. The city also allocated funds and purchased electronic warfare equipment at the request of the military, which today effectively protect Kyiv,” the mayor added.

Klitschko noted that the capital also paid financial assistance to Kyiv defenders and their families, allocating funds for the purchase of apartments.

“When adopting the capital’s budget for this year, we have previously provided Hr.1.2 billion ($31 million) to help the Armed Forces. But we will continue, as last year, to look for opportunities to add more funds,” Klitschko promised.