LATEST: Everything We Know About the Kyivstar Cyber-Attack

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, was taken down by a cyberattack on Tuesday morning, resulting in some 24.3 million subscribers losing their phone and internet service, while shops throughout the country were unable to process credit payments.

In Lviv, street lights continued to burn through the morning as the remote switching is controlled through a Kyivstar network. The malfunction meant all disconnections of power to the lights had to be done manually.

“The company's specialists are working on eliminating the problem. We apologize to subscribers for the temporary difficulties and thank you for your understanding,” Kyivstar wrote on its Facebook page.

Ukraine's security service said it was probing the attack.

“The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings into a cyber attack on one of the national mobile operators, Kyivstar,” the SBU said. “One of the versions currently being investigated is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack.”

By about 1 p.m. on X, Kyivstar announced that the technical failure that took down its network was “a powerful hacker attack.”