Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, was taken down by a cyberattack on Tuesday morning, resulting in some 24.3 million subscribers losing their phone and internet service, while shops throughout the country were unable to process credit payments.

In Lviv, street lights continued to burn through the morning as the remote switching is controlled through a Kyivstar network. The malfunction meant all disconnections of power to the lights had to be done manually.

“The company's specialists are working on eliminating the problem. We apologize to subscribers for the temporary difficulties and thank you for your understanding,” Kyivstar wrote on its Facebook page.

Ukraine's security service said it was probing the attack.

“The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings into a cyber attack on one of the national mobile operators, Kyivstar,” the SBU said. “One of the versions currently being investigated is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack.”

By about 1 p.m. on X, Kyivstar announced that the technical failure that took down its network was “a powerful hacker attack.” 

Ukraine’s main phone operator denounced the act of “war.”

“This is a war, it takes place not only on the battlefield, it also takes place in virtual space and unfortunately, we are affected as a result of this war,” Kyivstar’s general director said on national television.

Similar topics of Interest

EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid

The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.

Kyivstar users were unable to make or receive calls and use internet services. Kyivstar’s network is also essential for payment systems in most shops.

That said, users’ personal data was not compromised, the company wrote on X.

The company's mobile applications were also temporarily unavailable.

Authorities of the northeastern city of Sumy said the air raid alert system “will not work temporarily,” AFP reported.

PrivatBank spokesman Oleg Serga said its banks and cash terminals were partly disrupted, according to public broadcaster Hromadske. 

Meanwhile, one of Ukraine's biggest banks, Monobank, said it had been targeted by a “massive DDoS attack,” its co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky said on Telegram.

Kyivstar’s takedown is perhaps the largest successful cyberattack on Ukraine since Russia launched its Feb. 24, 2022, full-scale invasion.

Russia continues to use its cyber capabilities to support its invasion of Ukraine, but hasn’t had many big wins, Viktor Zhora, the deputy head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) told Kyiv Post in October.

Ukraine has a powerful “IT Army” of its own which has generally been good at foiling the worst Russian cyberattacks.

Duarte Simões
Duarte Simões Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I was expecting this since the very first days of war and it surprises me that it didn’t happen before. The practical and psychological consequences of such an attack are immense and must be taken very seriously. I am sure that Kiyvstar, being the very best mobile Company I ever used in the whole Europe, will come up stronger and more well prepared after this. It will happen again, but payback is always due and must absolutely follow on.

