In front of tens of thousands of Catholics on Easter Sunday at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis called for Russia and Ukraine to do a full prisoner swap.

“In calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine,” AFP quoted Pope Francis saying.

Through the course of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the two sides have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war.

In January for instance, Ukraine exchanged 248 of its prisoners in exchange for 230 of its own in a deal mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to stay strong and not to allow the daily Russian shelling to break their spirits.

“Hello Ukrainians and all Christians who celebrate Easter today. A holiday that reminds us of the power of spirit that will not let darkness win,” Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

Advertisement

The president said that no day or night goes by without Russian missiles and kamikaze drone attacks.

“But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail,” he said.