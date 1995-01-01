War
Latest
NATO
Rutte Tells Rubio Trump’s Demand for Increased European Defense Spending ‘Fair’
Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with Marco Rubio on Wednesday and told him that he looked forward to welcoming him to NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia, and China.”
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
