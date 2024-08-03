Ukraine's second Ada-class corvette, the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky (F-212), was successfully launched in Turkey on Thursday, August 1.

The launch ceremony took place at the RMK Marine Shipyard in Istanbul, attended by Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Naval Forces Commander Olexiy Neyizhpapa, Baykar owner Halyuk Bayraktar, and Hero of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev.

"It's a special day for Ukraine—the launch of a powerful corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, the second Ada type, manufactured in Turkey. It will strengthen the security of our country and the entire region," Zelenska posted on Twitter.

The Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi is the second warship of this class constructed at the Turkish shipyard for Ukraine. The first, the Hetman Ivan Mazepa, is currently undergoing sea trials and is set to become the Navy's flagship.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasised the significance of the new corvettes, stating that they are equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and will greatly bolster Ukraine's naval defense capabilities.

He praised Turkish partners' support and acknowledged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's critical role in this initiative.

"Corvettes ‘Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi’ and ‘Hetman Ivan Mazepa’, built in Turkey due to Russian aggression, are equipped with cutting-edge weapons and will become a significant addition to our fleet, increasing Ukraine's defense capability," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

Fighter Jets, Helicopters and Ammo Depots Hit in Ukraine Attack on Russia's Military Airfield
Other Topics of Interest

Fighter Jets, Helicopters and Ammo Depots Hit in Ukraine Attack on Russia's Military Airfield

Kyiv Post's sources confirmed that the AFU, in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces, launched a drone strike on the Russian military airfield Lipetsk-2.

He also emphasized that Ukraine has already disrupted the Russian fleet's dominance by destroying numerous warships and is actively expanding its naval capabilities in the Black and Azov Seas.

