The contract for the construction of two ADA-class corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy between Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Turkish shipbuilders was concluded in December 2020. The construction of the first, named Hetman Ivan Mazepa, started in September 2021 and was launched on Oct. 2, 2022. The construction of the second, Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, began in 2023 and it was launched on Aug. 1, 2024.

According to the captain of the first vessel, Volodymyr Uhlinsky, it is already undergoing navigational tests. He expects all works on both ships to be completed sooner than scheduled.

The ADA-class corvette

The modern ADA-class antisubmarine corvette was initially developed to support the Turkish Navy's anti-ship operations and coastal patrolling. Its design incorporates “stealth” technology, materials and shape. Construction of the Turkish navy’s first ADA-class vessel began in 2005 with currently four in operation.

The ship’s displacement is 2,400 tons with a length of 99.5 meters (326.5 feet) and a width of 14.4 meters (47.2 feet)

The corvette’s normal crew complement is 93 but can be expanded to include an additional 13.

It is armed with Italy's OTO Melara Super Rapid 76 mm water-cooled gun which, despite having been developed in the 1960s, numerous improvements and modernization make it a “bestseller” weapon of choice for many users including the US Navy.

With its 16-kilometer range and a rate of fire of 120 rounds per minute, the weapon is ideal to engage speed boats and small ships, shore structures and medium and low altitude air targets.

The 76 mm gun uses a broad range of ordnance against various targets and its increased rate of fire makes it possible to destroy anti-ship missiles and high-speed aircraft. Against air targets the gun uses the “Multirole OTO Munition” (MOM) high explosive fragmentation shells with preformed tungsten cubic shrapnel that expands the zone of damage. Against surface targets it uses semi-armor-piercing shells.

It can also fire “Driven Ammunition Reduced Time of flight” (DART) guided projectiles, whose radio controls and a proximity fuse make it especially effective against maneuvering sea and aerial targets, including high-speed unmanned sea drones.

The corvette is protected from cruise missiles, glide bombs, fixed and rotary wing aircraft and UAVs by the French vertically launched “Missile d'Interception, de Combat et d'Auto-défense” (VL-MICA) all-weather surface-to-air missiles.

The MICA system can fire missiles employing a variety of guidance systems, which during test firings downed a cruise missile 10 kilometers from the ship and successfully intercepted a UAV at a distance of 12 kilometers.

ADA-class corvettes have a helipad for the multirole S70-B Seahawk helicopter that can transport crewmen and conduct reconnaissance and search and rescue (S&R) operations.

Other weaponry includes the Turkish Korkut 35 mm antiaircraft gun fitted to the helicopter and 12.7 mm STAMP remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) mounted on both sides of the corvette.

The Ukrainian corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky will be armed with the US RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile system that holds eight missiles. The Harpoon missile uses active radar homing and flies between two and four meters above the surface, which makes it both very difficult for an enemy ship to intercept and is designed to strike very close to or even below the waterline.

The Harpoon's range varies from 140 to 315 km depending on the modification. The mass of the warhead is about 220 kg.

The corvette will also have two 324 mm torpedo tubes to launch MU90 Impact torpedoes that make 50 knots (93 kph / 58mphwith an effective range of 10 - 25 kilometers (6 – 15.5 miles).

The corvette is equipped with an integrated combat management system that fully coordinates the operation of all the onboard navigation and weapons systems. Other equipment includes a sonar made with the use of nano-improved materials for effective detection of underwater targets, sensors and laser exposure warning devices that ensure maximum threat awareness and reliable protection.

To repel attacks, the corvette also uses onboard electronic warfare means and dipole reflectors. The latter pose as fake targets for anti-ship missiles, thus diverting the threat. A 3D radar detects aerial targets and a special-purpose radar controls fire precision.

A high-precision system with electronic maps helps the crew to effectively plot routes and avoid threats. All the auxiliary systems, including the generation and distribution of electric power, are controlled through an automated system that can detect a fire and even activate the fire extinguishers once and wherever it occurs. The system can also inform the crew of malfunctions and damage.

The Hetman Ivan Mazepa already carries almost all the above-mentioned weapons systems except the Harpoon and torpedo launchers: these will be mounted at during the final construction stages.

According to the Turkish shipbuilders, the two corvettes they are building for Ukraine differ from those built for the Turkish Navy. Details are not disclosed, but the design of the Ukrainian ones might provide for integration with Ukrainian weapons systems. For example, replacing RGM-84 Harpoon with Ukraine’s Neptune missile system.

Also, the helipad for S70-B Seahawk helicopters may have been redesigned for other types and the powerplant has most probably been modified or replaced.

Time will show how the Ukrainian Navy will use both corvettes, but it is certain that they will become its integral part operating in coordination with long-range radar reconnaissance systems, coastal tube and rocket artillery, aviation and unmanned systems. This is about a new type of naval force capable of conducting new-generation military operations that are collectively called “net warfare.”