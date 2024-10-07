United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' decision to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Tatarstan, is a glaring example of diplomatic stupidity that should alarm anyone concerned about the principles of human rights and international law.

This collection of authoritarian regimes is hardly the place for the leader of a global institution that claims to stand for peace and justice. By stepping on the same platform as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guterres is sending a message that runs counter to the ideals he is supposed to represent and, in doing so, undermines the credibility of the UN itself.

Guterres is participating in a spectacle that calls for condemnation rather than celebration as he gets ready to meet with the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, Iran, China, and South Africa. These regimes, especially Russia, China, and Iran, represent a worrying mix of authoritarianism, anti-democratic governance, and war crimes.

It is impossible to dismiss the consequences of Guterres' attendance at the BRICS summit. It is tacit approval of the crimes committed by the Putin regime in Ukraine. By aligning himself with Putin, Guterres is sending a dangerous message that such actions are acceptable on the world stage. One cannot help but feel that his path to Kazan is paved with the blood of the innocent – those who suffered at the hands of a regime that repeatedly violated international norms.

Let's not forget that since the start of this brutal invasion, Guterres has been conspicuously silent about the crimes committed by the Russian government. Although he called for peace and dialogue, he failed to directly criticize the architect of this war, choosing instead to maintain a facade of neutrality.

This reluctance to stand up to Putin can only be interpreted as a sign of weakness—perhaps even complicity. What does it say about the integrity of the UN when its leader refrains from condemning a war criminal, choosing instead to engage in dialogue with the very dictators responsible for such violence?

The lack of strong conviction is not just a misstep; it raises questions about Guterres' motivations. Are we witnessing the actions of a blackmailed or corrupt leader? It is difficult to conclude otherwise. Guterres has failed to assert the moral leadership that is crucial in today's world, thus giving tacit approval to tyrannical regimes. A leader who falters in the face of evil risks inciting further violence, encouraging aggressors like Putin to continue their terror campaigns.

Guterres' actions come across as betrayals of oppressed victims. By participating in the BRICS summit, he normalizes regimes that terrorize their own citizens or kill citizens of neighboring countries. Guterres spending time with such leaders is wrong and an insult to those who died under their regimes.

Hollowness of the UN

The impotence of the UN has never been more apparent. The organization has failed to take decisive action against Russian aggression. Repeated violations of international law by Moscow have gone largely unpunished, leaving the international community with little opportunity to hold such regimes accountable.

Guterres' presence at the BRICS summit raises an urgent question: what is the purpose of the UN if it does not uphold the values of peace, security, and justice? The lack of meaningful action in response to Russian aggression makes this institution seem irrelevant and its principles hollow in the face of realpolitik.

To make matters worse, Guterres' actions signal to other autocrats around the world that their repressive behavior may go unpunished. By associating with Putin and those like him, he gives tacit approval to human rights abuses and aggression.

This is a dangerous precedent, suggesting that the international community is willing to overlook the actions of dictators if it serves diplomatic purposes and private promotion.

It is essential for leaders in positions of power to understand the messages they are sending with their actions. Failure to stand firm against dictators not only emboldens them but also signals to the world that the principles of democracy and human rights are negotiable. In an age where authoritarianism is on the rise, strong leadership is critical in resisting the tide of tyranny.

Now is the time for Guterres to reconsider his position. The BRICS summit is not a forum to promote peace; it is a stage for autocrats to validate and justify each other's oppressive actions. Stepping onto that platform, Guterres is not advocating diplomacy; he goes against the very values the UN was created to promote.

As we reflect on this moment, we must remember that true leaders belong with the oppressed, not the oppressors. Guterres must understand that the only message he should send to Putin is condemnation! The world can no longer afford leaders who hesitate in the face of tyranny.

He should remember his role as a global leader and take action against the evils of our time. This moment demands it, and humanity deserves nothing less. Just like Guterres, by all accounts, does not deserve the place he is in.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.