When world leaders come to Russia to "visit" Putin, shake his hand and not condemn him for the bloody war he is waging in Ukraine using terrorist methods, this is a demonstration of a political stance and sympathy not only for Putin (against whom the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant), but also for the Iranian president (who also came to the BRICS summit and is the leader of a terrorist state).

The presence at the summit in Kazan of António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General who earlier this year ignored the peace summit initiated by Ukraine in Switzerland, is fatal for the UN and the Secretary-General's reputation.

At the summit and in the presence of Putin the UN Secretary-General called on those present to "strengthen and update the machinery of peace." He spoke about the need for peace in Ukraine – in front of the very war criminal who started the war.

Not once did Guterres condemn Russia's war against Ukraine. Not once did he call Russia the aggressor. Instead, he merely said: "We must uphold the values of the UN Charter, the rule of law and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states."

This is hypocrisy on a global scale. It is very telling that this happened on 24 October, UN Day. The head of the UN has chose to spend this day with a war criminal who has repeatedly trampled on the UN Charter.

The final declaration of the BRICS summit states that "all states should act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter". The signing of such a declaration in Russia, a terrorist state that started the war, was also extremely cynical and makes a laughing stock of the UN and international law.

The declaration refers to the bloody war in Ukraine, which has claimed an incredible number of civilian lives, as "the situation in and around Ukraine"

No matter how much the UN and other useless organizations talk about the need for de-escalation, participating in such events is a clear step towards escalation. Putin confirms that he can do what he wants and is still welcome.

A grave, fatal mistake by the international community! The worst thing is that Ukraine will pay for it with lives and the destruction of our country.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.