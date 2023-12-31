After nearly two years of bombarding Ukrainian cities and killing civilians on a daily basis, Russia on Saturday used its seat on the UN Security Council to accuse Kyiv of a conducting a “terrorist attack” on civilians in Belgorod.
Russia said Ukraine attacked the city on Saturday with missiles and rockets and used widely prohibited cluster munitions, killing at least 21 people and wounding dozens more, according to local authorities.
It was “a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime against a civilian city,” Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the emergency meeting requested by Moscow to specifically discuss the attack.
What the Russian representatives glossed over was their massive attack against multiple Ukrainian cities a day previously that killed 30 civilians across country.
Most permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members were quick to dismiss Russia’s claims, pointing out Moscow had started the war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine.
The British envoy Thomas Phipps said London “deeply” regrets any civilian losses, but also called out Moscow for having started the war with an invasion two years ago, AFP reports.
“There are hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Russia,” he said.
“If Russia wants someone to blame for the deaths of Russians in this war, it should start with President Putin.”
Ukraine Needs 'Stable' Aid from West to Keep Economy Afloat: Ministry
Phipps likewise said that Russia was the side to blame for targeting non-combatants, saying: “After having failed to defeat Ukraine militarily, Russia has now turned to indiscriminate attacks on civilians.”
The US representative John Kelly also put the blame squarely on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“This is (Putin's) war, it is his choice,” he said. “Russia could end this war today... We call for the protection of all civilians on all sides of every conflict.”
The French envoy Nicolas de Riviere said Ukraine was simply defending itself under UN laws, while Moscow was “trampling” over the UN Charter.
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN Serhii Dvornyk said that “as long as this war, unleashed by the Kremlin dictator, endures the toll of death and suffering will continue to grow.”
“As Ukraine is still recovering from yesterday's horrendous strikes, new raids of Russian terror persist. Just hours ago... Russia again terrorized Kharkiv with its S-300 missiles hitting a residential area.”
Ukraine, which has been resisting a Russian invasion for nearly two years and earlier this week came under a huge Russian missile and drone assault, has not officially commented on the strike against Belgorod.
Belgorod lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.
“As the war continues we will see more Ukrainian and Russian civilians killed,” said UN assistant secretary-general Mohamed Khiari, warning there were “very real dangers of escalation and spillover of this war.”
Comments (7)
12-20-2023 Afstemning i FN om Ruslands krig mod Ukraine, hvor 58 % af medlemslandene sagde ok for Putins krig og kun 42% de demokratiske medlemmer af FN sagde njet, derfor reagerer Lavrov på Ukraines frækhed at sende missiler mod en Russisk by, kun Rusland må sende missiler mod Ukraine og FN med 58% siger ok, altså Lavrov har ret i sin kritik, hvor selv USA ikke tør levere langtrækkende ammunition til Ukraine denne tossede krig med gamle dødsbringende våben.
Reading all of the horrific news about unnecessary deaths (murder at Russian hands) in Ukraine, and the ongoing murder of Syrian civilians with Russian complicity, I marvel at the cowardice of the UN in failing to remove Russia from the SC. The international organization has become a toothless, timid, frightened collection old people shivering ing their seats.
@Donald Burgio, Precisely! Russia has repeatedly violated basic, principled precepts within the UN Charter, and yet, they still sit on the Security Council. America's Ambassador to the UN has been silent for the most of Russia's invasion and commission of war crimes in Ukraine. It's not just the cowardice of the UN. It is the cowardice of the BRIBEn Administration as well.
Meanwhile, a handful of far-Trump (not 'right', not 'conservative', not even very Republican) RINO Republican extremists are blocking American assistance to Ukraine.
The world would be better-served by a dissolved and reformed United Nations 2.0 without unresolvable 'veto powers' given to 5 nations that can do absolutely any lawless thing they like, forever.
I wouldn't mind vetoes so much if they could be overturned by a super-majority of some sort in the General Assembly. As it is, the UN can't even amend its own Charter without the consent of the 5 permanent members of the Security Council. In practical terms this means the Charter simply can't be amended.
192 of 193 UN General Assembly Votes and 14 of 15 Securiy Council votes, Russia being the only abstention/no vote, and it still can't amend its own charter. It's rather insane. Russia doesn't even have to show up.
Why did the UN invade Iraq to kick it out of Kuwait? Neither had veto power. Why can't the UN stop Russia? Because it does. Why hasn't the UN gone into Gaza to secure safety for civilians? The US vetoed it.
russian terrorist regime are the biggest hypocrites and liars the world has ever seen.
Oh, what an absolute shock to the system, Russian terrorists commit a terrorist attack against Ukraine but then when Ukraine attacks military targets the Russians cry their boohoo tears to the UN
"Wahh the Ukrainians aren't allowed to attack us! We are the only ones allowed to attack! Daddy UN tell them to stop it or I'll shit myself!" - Russian MoA (Ministry of Attack)
To the Russian ambassador to the UN: You are full of Bolshoi.
What has the United States’ UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield done or said since the beginning of this war? NOTHING!! Disgusting! Look at how President George Herbert Walker Bush, Jr. summoned the UN to form coalition forces to remove Iraqi forces from Kuwait. Joe BRIBEn has been SILENT at the UN. Disgusting. Kyiv Post, why do you keep protecting Joe BRIBEn?
@Jack Griffin, AH...more wisdom (sarcasm intended) for Jack the MAGA / Russia troll. Jack comes back to this Ukraine supporting forum everyday to do his masters bidding. Well one does have to earn a living in russia somehow.
The reason every thing you say starts to ring hollow Jack is that you keep attacking a President who is supporting Ukraine (albeit he could do better), for a past one who is a sycophant of putin. The MAGA leadership has stated numerous times they have no intent of every supporting Ukraine. We cannot forget their words. I support who ever supports Ukraine the most. Currently that is Biden, with Rump not even making the list.
...and Jack says what?
@Jack cuntdicker putins arscrawler Griffin, well your vocabulary is high end vulgarity of the highest class of kremlin lies
@Jack Griffin, The UN is useless, it’s all symbolic rulings, etc. If the US is doing little there, it’s because they know it’s a waste of time. And if we want to talk about doing nothing, we can start with Trump, who did NOTHING to get russia out of Crimea. The cognitive dissonance required to say you support both Trump and Ukraine is mind boggling.
@Steve G., I will laugh my ass off if President-elect Trump and a majority of Republicans in Congress wholly and completely defunds America's share of UN funding. That would be glorious.