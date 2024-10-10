Editor’s note: Dr. Mohammad Zahoor is a former owner of Kyiv Post (2009-2018)

The ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed a sharp contrast between the promises made by Western nations and the harsh realities faced by the Ukrainian people on the ground. While the West has pledged support, reports indicate that this response has often been inconsistent, hampered by logistical delays, ineffective supply chains, and geopolitical hesitations, all of which have real-world consequences for Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

Delayed support and faulty ammunition

One of Ukraine’s most critical challenges has been the timely delivery of military aid. Analysts and military experts have argued that Western nations have delayed fulfilling Ukraine’s urgent requests, bogged down by bureaucratic processes. This delay has left Ukrainian soldiers in desperate circumstances on the frontlines, awaiting promised weaponry that fails to arrive on time. Such delays can be seen as a breach of trust, as the speed and effectiveness of support are vital in a war where the situation can shift rapidly.

Further complicating matters, reports of faulty munitions have exacerbated the struggles faced by Ukrainian forces. In warfare, precision and reliability are key; however, the delivery of substandard equipment puts lives at risk and can jeopardize entire operations. Western nations must not only ensure that military aid reaches Ukraine but that it functions properly upon arrival – an obligation that, at times, seems to have been overlooked.

Financial aid stalled amidst political maneuverings

The financial side of Western support has also faced significant hurdles. A staggering $60 billion in aid had been held up in the US Congress for more than six months, highlighting a troubling trend of political jockeying at the expense of urgent humanitarian and military needs. While politicians debate and bargain over resources, Ukrainian cities continue to face relentless attacks, civilians – including women and children – are forced to flee their homes, and soldiers die awaiting the aid that could change the tide of battles. This delay underscores a chilling reality: while Ukrainian lives are on the line, political posturing seems to take priority.

Constraints on military strategy

Additionally, the restrictions imposed by Western leaders on Ukraine’s military strategies have impaired its ability to fight effectively. The refusal to permit Ukraine to strike Russian arsenals within Russian territory effectively ties the hands of its military, creating an imbalanced battlefield. Russia, operating with fewer restrictions, can deploy its military without facing the same limitations. This disparity has allowed Russia to sustain its offensive, leading to the loss of key territories for Ukraine.

The impact of the US elections

As the US approaches a pivotal election, Ukraine’s situation becomes even more precarious. Former President Donald Trump has made his position clear – if elected, he intends to withdraw US support from the conflict, advocating for negotiations with Russia. This approach risks legitimizing Russia’s acts of aggression and could leave Ukraine in a vulnerable position, potentially forced to agree to terms that favor a stronger adversary. Should this stance gain traction, it could usher in a “rule of the jungle” scenario, where might triumphs over right, leaving nations like Ukraine at the mercy of more powerful neighbors.

The Middle East conflict’s impact

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, the West’s focus has shifted to the conflict involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Iran. Resources have been rapidly deployed to support Israel, and the Russia-Ukraine war has seemingly vanished from Western media following Iranian missile strikes on Israeli territory. This represents another potential injustice to the Ukrainian people, who have already endured so much and may struggle to continue in the face of other geopolitical crises. The West must ensure that Ukraine continues to receive its share of financial and military aid, regardless of other global developments. Delays or excuses should not be tolerated when lives and sovereignty are at stake.

A call for unity and commitment

The promises made by the West to Ukraine must be translated into concrete actions that live up to the rhetoric. As the world watches this crisis unfold, it is crucial that Western nations not only reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine but also provide stronger, more timely, and strategic aid. This conflict serves as a stark reminder of the cost of inaction and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and freedom in the face of aggressive imperialism. Ukraine’s struggle is emblematic of a broader battle for democratic values worldwide, and it is vital that the West does not abandon its ally at this critical juncture.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.