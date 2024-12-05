In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s legislature) approved draft legislation necessary to introduce jury trials, an important judicial reform, reported lawmakers Oleksiy Goncharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to Goncharenko, 232 members voted in favor of the bill to create the institution of the jury court.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is a step toward restoring trust in the courts and fighting corruption,” Goncharenko said.

Zheleznyak specified that two bills related to jury trials were adopted:

  • 3843 – Draft Law on the Jury Court
  • 3844 – Draft Law “On the Judiciary” in connection with jury trials

Draft No. 3843 was initially registered in the Verkhovna Rada in July 2020.

The explanatory note to the bill states that it aims to implement the constitutional right of citizens to participate in the administration of justice. The legislation outlines all stages of jury trial proceedings, from selecting potential jurors to reaching a verdict.

Advertisement

Specifically, the bill defines:

  • The status of jurors, including their rights, obligations, guarantees, and compensation.
  • The selection procedure includes establishing criteria for selecting candidates, compiling lists, and summoning jurors to court.
  • The role of jurors in court proceedings, their interaction with professional judges, and the process of reaching a verdict.

Previous attempts to introduce jury trials in Ukraine failed due to a lack of a clear legal framework and inconsistencies between proposed legislative changes and constitutional requirements.

This new bill, having passed its first reading, aims to address those shortcomings and ensure the effective functioning of jury trials in Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
New Ukrainian “Ministry of Unity” Raises Questions in-depth Zelensky
New Ukrainian “Ministry of Unity” Raises Questions
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Minister Responsible for Refugees Zelensky
Ukrainian Parliament Appoints New Minister Responsible for Refugees
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
Ukraine Accuses Ex-MP of $10 mn Army Uniform Corruption Scheme Corruption
Ukraine Accuses Ex-MP of $10 mn Army Uniform Corruption Scheme
By AFP
Nov. 28
Ukrainian Parliament Cancels Session Over Threat of Russian Strike on Kyiv War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Parliament Cancels Session Over Threat of Russian Strike on Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 22
Sponsored content
« Previous Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Meets Trump Team to Signal Readiness for Peace
Next » Accusations and Walkouts as Ukraine, Russia Ministers Clash at Malta