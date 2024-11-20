President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, with his plans for the country’s future on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The “Internal Sustainability Plan” lays out Ukraine’s internal policy strategy during the ongoing war and for the post-war period.

Most of the provisions he presented were relatively general, but strategic – clearly aimed at the future.

As early as 2022, experts, civil servants, officials, and media professionals had begun raising questions: What is our strategy in the war? What are our priorities in industry, finance, security, and other sectors?

When the “Victory Plan” was announced, which focused entirely on Western allies, Kyiv Post asked someone in the President’s Office why there wasn’t a similar plan for internal purposes. While the expectations of Western allies were clear, what about Ukraine’s internal efforts? The response was that Ukrainians were already doing everything possible and that defeating Putin – supported by China, Iran, and North Korea – could only be achieved with the help of allies.

However, almost simultaneously, the President’s Office began developing the “Internal Plan” in response to public demand. Kyiv Post examined its contents and Ukrainians’ reactions.

Inside and Outside the Plan

The plan itself is multi-layered. Beyond its ten key points, it includes several important declarations:

Ukraine will not surrender any of its territories under any circumstances.

2025 will be a pivotal year for the war, determining which side will be more exhausted and capable of pressuring the other.

Elections will not be held until peace is achieved, meaning no elections during the war.

Russia must bear collective responsibility for the war, including reparations and the confiscation of its assets. This may signal a call to Western allies to utilize seized Russian assets more actively in supporting Ukraine.

The plan’s ten points address Ukraine’s priorities for strengthening its defense capabilities:

Unity: Ukrainians must remain united and resist external disinformation and provocations.

Ukrainians must remain united and resist external disinformation and provocations. Military Issues: Openly addressing challenges in the army, such as mobilization and desertion. A military ombudsman position will be created, though its functions are not yet defined.

Openly addressing challenges in the army, such as mobilization and desertion. A military ombudsman position will be created, though its functions are not yet defined. Weapons: Ukraine plans to produce up to 30,000 attack drones and 3,000 cruise missiles next year. Military brigades will gain greater autonomy and access to technology and procurement opportunities. A new technological framework will support these developments.

Ukraine plans to produce up to 30,000 attack drones and 3,000 cruise missiles next year. Military brigades will gain greater autonomy and access to technology and procurement opportunities. A new technological framework will support these developments. Economy: Businesses will experience reduced state interference, with efforts to deregulate and de-shadow the economy, ensuring fair relations between the government and the corporate sector.

Businesses will experience reduced state interference, with efforts to deregulate and de-shadow the economy, ensuring fair relations between the government and the corporate sector. Energy: An energy passport will be introduced for each region, emphasizing decentralized energy systems.

An energy passport will be introduced for each region, emphasizing decentralized energy systems. Security: Strengthened security in educational institutions and improved shelters.

Strengthened security in educational institutions and improved shelters. Local Authorities: Supporting frontline communities disproportionately affected by the war, including those hosting large numbers of displaced people.

Supporting frontline communities disproportionately affected by the war, including those hosting large numbers of displaced people. Human Capital: Considering multiple citizenship, reforming the diplomatic service, and establishing a Ministry for the Unification of Ukrainians to consolidate the diaspora.

Considering multiple citizenship, reforming the diplomatic service, and establishing a Ministry for the Unification of Ukrainians to consolidate the diaspora. Cultural Sovereignty: Strengthening national cultural projects and promoting cooperation with foreign partners.

Strengthening national cultural projects and promoting cooperation with foreign partners. Veterans: Addressing veterans’ integration, rehabilitation, and involvement in public service.

The points vary in specificity. For instance, the section on weapons includes clear targets for production, while points on improving the business climate remain more general, prompting questions from experts.

“Didn’t all of Zelensky’s predecessors promise this? Is this really a new state policy during wartime?” asked economist Olexandr Honcharov.