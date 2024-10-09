The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s legislature, banned the use of Telegram messengers for lawmakers on their work devices.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn announced the ban on Monday morning, alongside other measures to safeguard confidential information.

“Unfortunately, there have already been examples when third parties obtained data of state employees through Telegram, which was used on work devices,” said Yurchyshyn. “There were fakes created, as in the case of the alleged channel of the speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. With this order, we minimize the risks.”

The ban stipulates a “prohibition to install and use Telegram on business computers or personal computers used in business activities” for lawmakers, and they cannot transmit work and official communication through Telegram, according to Yurchyshyn.

It also banned the synchronization of contacts on the devices and made two-factor authentication a mandatory requirement, in addition to calls to block access to computers when unattended to minimize risks of unauthorized access.

Yurchyshyn added that Telegram usage on personal devices is not restricted.

The latest ban followed a similar move for military personnel and civil servants in September.

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the military’s General Staff noted at the time that Russia actively uses Telegram for cyberattacks, distributing phishing and malicious software, establishing users’ geolocation, correcting missile strikes, etc.

The ban has been in discussion for some time in Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) likening the messenger to a “legalized darknet” and a tool for Russian disinformation in May.

