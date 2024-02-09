On Thursday, Feb 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing 58-year-old Russian-born Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), replacing 50-year-old Valerii Zaluzhny, who was dismissed.
Zelensky called Syrsky “the most experienced Ukrainian commander.”
Prior to his promotion, Oleksandr Syrsky served as the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Who is the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and how did he reach such heights?
Syrsky is a career soldier who was born on July 26, 1965, in the village of Novyky, in the Vladimir region of the then Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, 130 kilometers north of Moscow. At the age of 15, he moved to Ukraine, where he has lived ever since.
During Soviet times, he graduated from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School. He served in the army of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and, after independence, joined the National Guard and later the AFU.
In 1996, he graduated from the AFU Academy then in 2005 from the National Defense University in Kyiv.
In the winter of 2015, he was one of the lead commanders of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine (ATO) during the battle for Debaltseve. He managed to withdraw the Ukrainian group from the city which was almost surrounded by Russians. For this operation, Syrsky was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.
In 2016, Syrsky was made the head of the Joint Operational Headquarters, which coordinated the actions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas. The following year, he became the commander of the entire Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine. Since 2019, he has been in charge of the Land Forces.
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022
At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Syrsky was responsible for the defense of Kyiv, for which he was awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine."
In February-March 2022, in order to prevent the advance of Kremlin troops to the capital, Syrsk made the decision to destroy bridge crossings in the Kyiv region. On Feb 26, 2022 the dam and a pontoon bridge over the Irpin River, 30 kilometers from Kyiv, were blown which flooded Russian army positions and stopped the rapid Russian offensive on Kyiv, which ultimately failed.
According to the Washington Post, Syrsky divided the city and its surrounding areas into sectors and appointed generals from military training centers to lead each area, creating a clear chain of command to which all Ukrainian military and security forces would be subject. Tactical decisions were devolved to officers in the field allowing them to make immediate decisions, without the need to consult with headquarters.
In the fall of 2022, Syrsky was one of the commanders of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.
Between the fall of 2022 and the end of spring 2023, Syrsky was in charge of the defense of the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
He is highly respected throughout the army and in person is impressive and comes across as determined and cunning, according to a BBC interview.
He is said to sleep only four and a half hours a day with his only relaxation seemingly to be a daily workout in the gym.
Last summer, US strategists insisted that Ukrainian troops should focus on a breakthrough in the southern direction rather than wasting resources between the southern and eastern directions. Zaluzhny agreed, the NYT wrote.
Nevertheless, the Ukrainian army continued the offensive for Bakhmut, which Syrsky had advocated. In an interview with the BBC last July, Syrsky called the battle for Bakhmut "a matter of principle and honor."
The Battle of Bakhmut is considered by many to be the bloodiest battle since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the most savage infantry battle since World War II, often referred to as the “Bakhmut Massacre” by sections of the media.
Since the fall of 2023, Syrsky has commanded Ukrainian troops in the northeastern section of the front, near Kupyansk and Lyman in the Donetsk region.
Politico writes that many Ukrainian soldiers call Syrsky “the butcher” behind his back, because he is seen by many to be ruthless and harsh, which is often used by Russian social media when describing what the general did to Moscow’s forces on the battlefield.
Oleksandr Syrsky is married and has two sons.
Like most people, I am quite distant from the details of the decision to replace Zaluzhny as chief of the UAF. I was a disappointed at first, but I am of the opinion that after 2 years of intense warfare a change could be beneficial and General Syrski is eminently qualified to take over after some major successes. Having 2 or more experienced leaders who can take the war to Russia cannot be a bad thing. Like other active soldiers, a rotation could be beneficial. I do hope that General Zaluzhny will take the opportunity to shed a bit of stress and return to another useful job. I have no doubt he is a true patriot and deserves the honor of Hero of Ukraine.
DAVID STEEL Guest • 7 hours ago
In this job he will be judged on his performance and we'll see very quickly if he is capable or not.
He deserves a chance to prove his experience and knowledge.
Have faith, wait and see what happens before you rule him out. He may yet surprise you and win the whole bloody thing.
LOL LOL LOL I needed that laugh...david seems to not understand this is a war and this is not a goat herder position where a nation and an individual have the luxury of time to be afforded a "chance to prove his experience and knowledge."
"zelenskyy recently confirmed that he was planning a large-scale reset in the country's leadership, not just the military one, and said that Ukraine needs "fresh energy."
"fresh energy" by resorting to a communist / soviet fossil from the stale past, syrskyi was born in russia, attended russian military academy in moscow, still fights mostly according to soviet doctrine, hated by most of Ukrainian troops and will probably entertain zelenskyy's political fantasies.
Replacing a Ukrainian general that was the first general in a long time that was not soviet trained and successfully broke that disgusting habit, with one going back in time is ridiculous. Replacing a general(s) that advise a president of the battlefield realities does not change those realities.
This very action is what got a lot of soviet troops needlessly killed. stalin replaced competent generals with ones who were incompetent but politically loyal.
I do not see what could possibly go wrong (sarcasm.)
In this job he will be judged on his performance and we'll see very quickly if he is capable or not.
He deserves a chance to prove his experience and knowledge.
Have faith, wait and see what happens before you rule him out. He may yet surprise you and win the whole bloody thing.
@David Steel, Well stated!
All those at the centre of Ukraines' leadership work towards the same goal. None win as a result a colleagues loss. They will remain each others and their nations esteemed resources as the battle for survival against the russian invaders continues.
Thank you for your past service in your former role General Valery Zaluzhny! Thanks as well for the ongoing support of Ukraine's defence which we know you will continue to provide in whatever new role you will have. I am hoping you will continue to steward unpleasant surprises for putin's orcs. I suspect your knowledge, skills and thoughtful analysis of the enemy's operations will be much appreciated by General Oleksandr Syrsky as he rotates into this new high stakes role.
Godspeed General Oleksandr Syrsky! You also have your country's and its international supporters admiration for all your valuable past service to Ukraine, and our best wishes for success in the new role you take on.
Slava Ukraini!
Oleksandr Syrsky is a Russian, born in Russia, family in Russia.... is he a sleeper agent of Putin's? I would never place a Russian in such a powerful position.
@GregC, as long as the orcs get pushed out 🇺🇦💪
@GregC, read the article. He was led the defense of Kyiv two years ago. If he were in Putin's pocket, he would have made sure the city fell.