As the war in Ukraine approaches its third year, the Ukraine Defense Ministry reports that over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated.” Yet as Valerii Zaluzhny has noted, merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
The Ukrainian four-star general who has served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) since July 21, 2021, Zaluzhny reflected last November: “That was my mistake. In any other country such casualties would have stopped the war.”
Nonetheless, it is necessary – in the AFU’s close flight, in the trenches and in defense of the front lines and homeland. Every day, Ukraine repulses multiple attacks in the Donbas and along the Dnipro River. Hundreds of Russian soldiers are killed daily by the AFU as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s relentless “meat assaults” and their equipment destroyed or abandoned on the battlefields.
Putin’s “special military operation” has transformed into a bloody war of attrition that has led to what Zaluzhny described as a “stalemate with Russia along a front line that has barely shifted despite months of fierce fighting, and that no significant breakthrough was imminent.”
Consequently, Kyiv needed to turn the screw elsewhere to keep up the pressure on Russia while rebuilding its combat power for another eventual offensive thrust to expel Russian forces from all its occupied territories.
While Washington struggles to embrace a winning plan and secure vital additional funding to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, President Volodymir Zelensky and his generals are doggedly forging ahead and boldly implementing new military tactics on the frontlines – as well as securing new European funding, weapons, ammunition, and security agreements
Kyiv is surviving. They are fighting with the weapons they have in innovative ways to blind Russian leadership, mask AFU intentions, and bring hardship to Russian citizens deep within the interior of the motherland amidst a brutally cold winter by targeting fuel sources in St Petersburg and the Ust-Luga port oil terminal – turning Putin’s weaponization of winter back upon him.
Kyiv may be enduring a war of attrition on the front lines; however, Zelensky and his high command are winning the war of raw ambition and extracting a toll on an arrogant Putin.
In doing so, Ukrainians soldiers continue to valiantly display ingenuity, versatility, and boldness in the face of adversity, embracing what former-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once said, “You go to war with the Army you have. They’re not the Army you might want or wish to have at a later time.”
Losing is not an option, nor is waiting for President Joe Biden to make good on his promise that the “US would back Ukraine for as long as it takes” – especially since that has since devolved into “for as long as we can.”
One of those audacious new tactics is the Patriot missile battery ambush. There have been three to date.
Ukraine’s first ambush occurred in May 2023, downing at least four Russian aircraft from a strike package over Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, killing 11 aviators.
The second ambush on Dec. 22 when, according to Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, it shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft.
The latest “air ambush” is being credited with shooting down a pair of Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov – a Beriev A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M. This would be Kyiv’s third ambush, and arguably the most successful.
It’s believed the aircraft were baited into a kill zone by the Ukrainian military. According to Tom Cooper, the AFU destroyed a number of radar systems across the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Jan. 13.
This created a blind spot for Russian missile batteries defending the peninsula, “especially to the north, where the terrain could mask incoming Ukrainian planes, drones and missiles.” As a result, it forced Russia to deploy a Beriev A-50 radar aircraft, with a crew of 15 over the Sea of Azov to cover the dead space. An Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post, with a crew of 10 accompanied the A-50.
The AFU was able to infiltrate an S-300 and Patriot missile battery into position to take out the aircraft on Jan. 16, then blended back into the Ukrainian landscape before Russian forces could geolocate their positions.
As an unintended consequence, it is rumored Lt. Gen. Oleg Vladimirovich Pchela, commander of Russian Aerospace Force long-range aviation and his deputy, Oleg Volodymyrovych, may have been aboard the Beriev A-50.
If so, he would be the third senior ranking Russian flag officer presumably killed – or at the very least unaccounted for to date. Admiral Viktor Sokolov, Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was killed by the AFU launching British-made Storm Shadow missiles on his headquarters in Sevastopol in late September 2023.
The other is Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine, when the AFU conducted two deep fire missile strikes against Russian targets in Crimea on Jan. 5 with storm Shadow and French-made SCALP cruise missiles, striking a command post near Sevastopol and a radar station in Uyutne near the coastal western city of Yevpatoria.
Over the course of the war Ukraine has put on a clinic in ingenuity and multi-domain operations – keeping Russia off-balance, particularly in their execution of the deep fight. When Putin and his generals attempt to focus the fight in one area, Zaluzhny has turned the screw elsewhere on the Kremlin.
Nowhere has this been more in evident than in Crimea and the Black Sea. Ukraine, a country essentially without a Navy, has chased Putin’s Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol – and has as detailed by David Kirichenko rendered it as an ineffective naval force.
Kyiv destroyed its headquarters in Crimea, sunk the Mosvka – the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – reoccupied Snake Island, and wiped out a plethora of other vital Russian navy assets, including the cruise missile carrier submarine Rostov-on-Don and Minsk landing ship last September. Ukraine’s success has caused most of Putin’s fleet to humiliatingly turn tail and sail back to safer harbors in mainland Russia.
Now, the AFU is bringing the same level of audacity to Putin’ air assets – and are doing so at a time when Russian bombers are being extensively used to intentionally target Ukrainian civilians to divert air defense systems such as the Patriots from the frontlines.
Zaluzhny’s approach is as simple as it is genius: keep Putin off-balance by staying one step ahead of him and hitting his forces from ever-evolving directions. Here and everywhere – providing no sanctuary for the Kremlin’s war machine or the generals directing them.
The Russian soldier in the trench is no longer the sole bill payer; he no longer carries the burden alone. Gerasimov’s Doctrine of total war has come home to roost sans the kinetic targeting of civilians.
The war is not over by any means, but Ukraine’s tactics have shifted – defend while setting conditions for the next offensive. Fighter aircraft are coming, M1A1 tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are on the ground, and France and the United Kingdom have committed additional precision deep strike weapons. That will keep Russia off balance for now, but to win Zelensky and his generals must make Crimea untenable, a talking point emphasized by retired Lt. Gen Ben Hodges, which was recently echoed by former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Phil Breedlove.
According to Gen. Breedlove, “If the West chooses to give Ukraine what they need to win, Ukraine will win this war.” It is time for Washington to listen to their Generals.
Comments (8)
I am so impress with Ukrainian soldiers. Really remarkable.
You, Mr Snoflake, that posts negative trolling comments needs to put down your device and go and help feed your comrades on the front lines. Obviously they do not need you in any sort of fighting position, because you are not a real man but maybe you could work the back of the Front cooking, hot borsch soup, and fresh bread and fresh hot coffee But sit here and criticize the United States of America. How dare you! The F 16's are coming the first Abrams have not even been put in the service yet, the British tanks are still in reserve, 200 Bradleys, undisclosed number of patriot systems.,,, undisclosed amount of long range, war heads HIMARS WAR takes time, wearing down a man like Vladolf Putler will take more than two years. How many years did it take uncle Adolf to blew his brains out? And then there was the war in heaven if you are a Christian yes 1/3 of the angels, almost overthrew, God Almighty, and the archangel Gabriel. Heaven was not lost but it cost a lot and Our Fathers angels were victorious as you will be A Ukraine independent, magnificent under God complete and independent democratic state, with all of its stolen land, returned and Vladolf Putler defeated. Amen
Quoting the criminal Ramsfield. You guys make me sick. Other than fight for your culture, you're wanting to be USA vassal state.
Ukraine is doomed. Period
@Uros Serbia, continue reading below about the war in heaven, and roll your self during time of war, I shake my head with you in shame.
Really, the United States has committed more than anybody in the year is just beginning so sit back over there you silly snowflake, and relax. nobody has supported Ukraine more than the United States of America and that will continue throughout the year. We are not Amazon or Walmart you cannot just placed an order in 24 hours. It'll pop it on your doorstep. do you have a pre-party system whether you like it or not it's not perfect but before the next huge package can come to you, it might be agreed-upon who's going to pay for it you Mr. snowflake
Now on a lighter note, I discovered how Vladimir Putin's "Shoe-Assemblies" work, they are electro, hydrolic devices, straed around his calves attached to the shoes should he want to hoist himself up a couple of millimeters or even an inch or two, he leans forward on the assembly slightly putting pressure on his toes and he instantly is elevated like a hydraulic jack. :-)
Russians are good at dying, following like sheep, and living like rats. Russians will kill their own kind out by the Lenin, Stalin, and Putin dictatorship and the world will be a better place as they fade away!!!
Ukraine will eventually win this war, but they may have to give up the Donbas, or at least some of it to achieve peace. It can always be taken back at some later date, say 10 years from now.
The war will end sooner if the USA can get its political act together.
One thing Ukraine has proven is that the Americans are cowards, refusing to support Ukriane in a timely manner and even worse when committing to delivery of weapons. Americans are content to sit back and watch, while the real fighting is taking place with a people who are willing to fight! As Churchill stated "Never give up, Never, Never, Never...."
Ukriane will win this war with or without the Americans... but it will be easier with!
@GregC, not Americans, Republicans.
@GregC, Ukraine is but a puppet, Biden and the democrats play them like a fiddle as Ukraine corruption keeps good company. Obama allowed the redline of Crimea and nothing happened, As soon as Biden got office Russia put the invasion into play. Ten's of Billions have been given to Ukraine, at what point is enough, enough.
@MJ, Lots of secondhand equipment, lots of missiles etc that are near the end of their service life and nearing the point where they will need expensive decommissioning, have been transferred to Ukraine, lots of artillery ammunition has been manufactured in the US, the money for these has all been spent in the US- so no Billions given to Ukraine.
When Putin has pulled his forces and puppets out of Eastern Ukraine and Crimea, suitable reparations for damage caused, and war criminals amongst the Russian invasion forces handed over for trial in the Hague, I'm guessing at that point enough will be enough.