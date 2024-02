Robotyne, AFU 65th Mechanized BDE.

At night, RU assaulted with mech. infantry on multiple vectors.

(1) 0:00-3:34 AFU repelling mech assault at 47.4445462,35.8167403 taking several POWs

(2) 3:35-6:23 AFU repelling the assault at 47.4505481,35.8132542, capturing several POWs… pic.twitter.com/gzAIeiSwxu