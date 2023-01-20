Search

EXCLUSIVE editor`s choice War in Ukraine US

'We Need to Decide That We Want Ukraine to Win'

Gen. Hodges succinctly lays out how Ukraine can 'liberate Crimea by the end of August 2023.'

In Washington and Brussels, there’s been a reluctance to say that “we want Ukraine to win,” says General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017. Giving a frank assessment of what the US got wrong by not strongly backing Ukraine after Russia’s initial 2014 invasion. Gen. Hodges succinctly lays out how Ukraine can “liberate Crimea by the end of August 2023, assuming the West stick together and deliver everything we said we’d deliver, including longer-range precision weapons.” Hedges also gives his take on what the astonishing human toll that Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken.

could be interesting for you:
By Jason Jay Smart

