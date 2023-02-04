Search

War in Ukraine NATO

Are Jet fighters for Ukraine Plausible? Kyiv Post Chief Editor Speaks to TVP World

F16s are still on Kyiv's wish list.

When Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, it had a simple plan: capture the country within days, perhaps weeks, imprison or murder its elites, and begin destroying Ukrainian statehood. Classic Stalinist playbook mixed with delusions of grandeur about its own military prowess.

Almost 12 months later, Ukraine still stands and has a chance of winning – but much depends on its allies. As high-ranking EU officials converge on Kyiv to talk aid and reconstruction, and Western weapons are trickling in where they, in fact, should be flowing at full capacity, questions concerning the country’s future remain.

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief at the Kyiv Post, speaks to TVP World.

By Kyiv Post

