Dead Wrong? Should F-16s Really Be the Priority for Ukraine Now or Are We Missing the Point?

It is being debated now in the halls of power in Washington: Can American F-16s really help Ukraine to win the war, or are we distracted by the illusions of a mythical silver bullet? And should the US even consider giving fighter jets to Ukraine?
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017, succinctly explains what kind of firepower Ukraine needs to win and what Russia’s (alleged) half-a-million soldiers on the Ukrainian border might do in the coming weeks; and what the West should do, now, to help Ukraine withstand the coming storm before going on the offensive to liberate Crimea by this summer.
If fighter jets are approved, permission would be needed to take out Russian CAP fighters orbiting over the Belarusian and Russian borders, which might prove politically challenging.
There is no point having F16s in Ukraine that cannot respond if attacked from across the border with long rang air to air missiles,
Similar to the case of German Panzerhaubitz, F16 or any other fighter jet could be repaired and maintained outside Ukraine as a contribution by the relevant supporting country, until it’s convenient for Ukraine to train and take over this task.
Fighter Pilot training in EU, UK and USA could also be competed in advance of jet transfers.
This could shorten jet fighter deployment delay to weeks rather than months.
Nevertheless a far more important and effective priority would be to increase Himars range to 150 or 300 km and go after logistics hubs. Artillery shell production needs to quadruple quickly.
Should have been given them last year and more!!!