Dead Wrong? Should F-16s Really Be the Priority for Ukraine Now or Are We Missing the Point?

It is being debated now in the halls of power in Washington: Can American F-16s really help Ukraine to win the war, or are we distracted by the illusions of a mythical silver bullet? And should the US even consider giving fighter jets to Ukraine?

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017, succinctly explains what kind of firepower Ukraine needs to win and what Russia’s (alleged) half-a-million soldiers on the Ukrainian border might do in the coming weeks; and what the West should do, now, to help Ukraine withstand the coming storm before going on the offensive to liberate Crimea by this summer.