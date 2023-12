Having served for over 30 years in the US Air Force, and on 7 combat tours, Col. Jeff Fischer separates the facts from fiction on why the US should be sending Ukraine F-16s, right now, if we want Ukraine to win.

Providing Ukraine with the fourth generation multi role fighter will enable air dominance, enabling a paradigm shift: Breaking Russia’s ability to wage war. Ultimately, sending F-16s will save both military and civilian lives by hastening Ukraine’s victory over Russia.