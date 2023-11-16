'Media Is a Front Line' - Volodymyr Klitschko and Others About the Web Summit in Lisbon

Web Summit, the largest assembly of tech, media, and political and social leaders of its kind, is currently taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo, invited as one of the speakers for the event, garnered exclusive firsthand responses from some of the outstanding figures in modern sport and politics regarding the ongoing war and other challenges Ukraine - and not only Ukraine - is facing now.

World boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko commended the dedicated work of Kyiv Post's team and highlighted that media nowadays serves as one more frontline in the ongoing war, emphasizing the huge demand for credible reports.

Olena Bakalo, the organizer of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Web Summit, explained that by participating in the Web Summit, Ukraine aims to show the world how strong its tech community is, even amidst the full-scale war with Russia.