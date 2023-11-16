Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

editor`s choice Ukraine War in Ukraine

'Media Is a Front Line' - Volodymyr Klitschko and Others About the Web Summit in Lisbon

World boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko commended the dedicated work of Kyiv Post's team and highlighted that media nowadays serves as one more frontline in the ongoing war.

POPULAR
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
1
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
2
'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave
By Kyiv Post
3
Ukraine Releases Footage from Assassination Site of ‘Top Traitor’ Illia Kyva
By Kyiv Post

Web Summit, the largest assembly of tech, media, and political and social leaders of its kind, is currently taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo, invited as one of the speakers for the event, garnered exclusive firsthand responses from some of the outstanding figures in modern sport and politics regarding the ongoing war and other challenges Ukraine - and not only Ukraine - is facing now.

World boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko commended the dedicated work of Kyiv Post's team and highlighted that media nowadays serves as one more frontline in the ongoing war, emphasizing the huge demand for credible reports.

Olena Bakalo, the organizer of the Ukrainian pavilion at the Web Summit, explained that by participating in the Web Summit, Ukraine aims to show the world how strong its tech community is, even amidst the full-scale war with Russia.

By Kyiv Post

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
13 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 19:50
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine
By Anna Neplii
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 17:30
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down
By Anya Korzun
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
« Previous Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa
Next » Despite War, Optimistic Business Leaders Gather in Kyiv