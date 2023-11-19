Search

Business Ukraine

Despite War, Optimistic Business Leaders Gather in Kyiv

Hosted at the InterContinental in Kyiv on Nov. 15, the EBA AGMM brought together business leaders, government representatives, and international partners to celebrate and further business in Ukraine.

Despite Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion, the business scene in Kyiv and beyond has remained remarkably resilient and the country's economy is already showing signs of recovery.

Despite Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, the business scene in Kyiv and beyond has remained remarkably resilient and the country’s economy is already showing signs of recovery.

Among the guest speakers were Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, who spoke to a packed hall about not only the current challenges facing business in Ukraine, but the successes and future opportunities.

Arzinger’s Timur Bondarev, told Kyiv Post: “It’s huge, it’s great to meet people and say that we’re here and we’re on the ground and we live through all this together. “It’s incredible.”

By Kyiv Post

