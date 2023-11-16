Search

EXCLUSIVE Belarus Ukraine

Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya gives an exclusive interview to Kyiv Post at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, who is widely believed to have won the presidential election in her country in 2020 that was rigged by dictator and Moscow vassal Aleksander Lukashenko, gave an exclusive interview to Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 15.

Tsikhanouskaya said that Belarusians remain determined to achieve democracy despite the continuing repression and large number of political prisoners and that she is grateful for the vital support from the democratic world.

Tsikhanouskaya also stressed Belarusians' solidarity with Ukraine in their common fight against Moscow-imposed dictatorship and the desire to be part of democratic Europe.

By Bohdan Nahaylo

TPJ
TPJ Guest 4 weeks ago
Ms T is a fine example of dedication to democratic principles. I wish her & her fellow Belarusans the best of luck in removing the dictator's boot from their country!

