Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya: No Free Belarus Without a Free Ukraine and Vice Versa

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader, who is widely believed to have won the presidential election in her country in 2020 that was rigged by dictator and Moscow vassal Aleksander Lukashenko, gave an exclusive interview to Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 15.

Tsikhanouskaya said that Belarusians remain determined to achieve democracy despite the continuing repression and large number of political prisoners and that she is grateful for the vital support from the democratic world.

Tsikhanouskaya also stressed Belarusians' solidarity with Ukraine in their common fight against Moscow-imposed dictatorship and the desire to be part of democratic Europe.