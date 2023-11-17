Search

Ukraine War in Ukraine

Web Summit Big Talk: Boxing Champ Klitschko, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Nahaylo on Ukraine's Future

On the Web Summit's enormous main stage in Lisbon, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo and the world boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko held a keynote discussion in front of a massive audience.

With Russia's war against Ukraine still a hot global topic, on the prestigious Web Summit's enormous main stage in Lisbon on Nov. 14, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo and the legendary world boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko held a keynote discussion in front of a massive audience.

They delved into Ukraine's future amidst war, rapid tech development, and the challenges of addressing fake news. Klitschko and Nahaylo were cheered on by the audience and earned a standing ovation.

Watch the video of this fascinating, hard-hitting conversation in its spectacular tech-age setting.

By Kyiv Post

Comments (2)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Joe
Joe Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What is he doing about corruption in Kyiv city government?

Reply
Konstantin
Konstantin Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joe, that’s his brother Vitali’s job as mayor

Reply
suzanne fischer
suzanne fischer Guest 4 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

this was a very successful interview. i believe the message was clear and to the point. Ukraine is a democrstic free nation that has no choice but to fight for it's future.
thank you

Reply
