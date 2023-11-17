Web Summit Big Talk: Boxing Champ Klitschko, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Nahaylo on Ukraine's Future

With Russia's war against Ukraine still a hot global topic, on the prestigious Web Summit's enormous main stage in Lisbon on Nov. 14, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo and the legendary world boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko held a keynote discussion in front of a massive audience.

They delved into Ukraine's future amidst war, rapid tech development, and the challenges of addressing fake news. Klitschko and Nahaylo were cheered on by the audience and earned a standing ovation.

Watch the video of this fascinating, hard-hitting conversation in its spectacular tech-age setting.