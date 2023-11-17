Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Russian Armed Forces

EXPLAINED: How Big is Russia’s Army in Ukraine? Bigger, But Definitely Not Better

Unless the Kremlin can find a way to keep the reality of the front lines away from the public, it is unlikely to solve the problem of how to attract more men to fight in Ukraine.

POPULAR
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
1
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
2
'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave
By Kyiv Post
3
Ukraine Releases Footage from Assassination Site of ‘Top Traitor’ Illia Kyva
By Kyiv Post

According to a new report Russia’s army in Ukraine is more than double the size of the force that invaded almost two years ago, despite suffering hundreds of thousands of casualties.

What’s more, even though hundreds of Russian soldiers are being taken out of the fight every day, the Kremlin could be able to sustain its armies for the long term despite the losses.

But one factor will be crucial – the Kremlin will need to be able to convince new recruits that the situation on the front lines is far better than it actually is – just maybe not too good.

A new report from Oleksandr Kovalenko, director of the Information Resistance military information platform, says that Moscow’s troop strength inside Ukraine currently exceeds 400,000 soldiers.

He also said that even sustained casualties of 800-1,000 men a day in periods of the most intense fighting, are unlikely to erode that figure significantly.

Kovolenko said that around 20-25,000 men a month are being delivered to Russian army training centers while losses average between 15-20,000 men a month.

So despite losing so many soldiers, how does the Kremlin continue to attract men?

As well as offering high salaries to residents of poor regions with high unemployment, Kremlin military planners have succeeded in finding enough replacements by publicizing a narrative of continued Russian military success in Ukraine.

In the video above we look at the numbers of troops the Kremlin is sending to fight in Ukraine and the current “volatile” information space inside Russia that could backfire for the Kremlin.

For an in-depth analysis, read Kyiv Post senior defence correspondent Stefan Korshak's report here.

 

By Anya Korzun

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
RELATED ARTICLES
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
13 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
14 hours ago
Poland: Creating a Coalition of the Willing
By Adam Starzynski
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
16 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 19:50
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine
By Anna Neplii
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 17:30
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down
By Anya Korzun
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
« Previous Web Summit Big Talk: Boxing Champ Klitschko, Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Nahaylo on Ukraine's Future
Next » Web Summit 2023 Panel Discussion: Reporting From The Warzone - Challenges and Implications