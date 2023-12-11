Search

War in Ukraine Russian Armed Forces

Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine

As well as seeing the conditions they’re kept in at Ukraine’s only POW camp, Kyiv Post also gained some startling insights into why some of the men did – and didn’t – want to go to war.

Kyiv Post journalist Anna Neplii recently visited the Zahid-1 camp for Russian prisoners of war where she spoke to some of Moscow’s troops who came to fight in Ukraine.

As well as seeing the conditions they’re kept in at Ukraine’s only POW camp, she also gained some startling insights into why some of the men did – and didn’t – want to go to war.

For some of the POWs, their future is highly uncertain – some have not yet been included on POW lists compiled by international organisations and others say they have no chance of returning home as they’ve already been branded as traitors for surrendering.

One even claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was denying a soldier by his name had ever existed.

By Anna Neplii

Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

At this point the Russians POWs have a decision to make. They have been either duped / coerced into putin's illegal war or the suffer from the same unrecoverable psycopathic ailment as their current thug leadership. As invaders these Russian POWs acts to date have been in the minimal criminal. Their illegal invasion of Ukraine has resulted in their nation being internationally isolated and facing sanctions and reparation expenses that will postpone their nations prosperity. If they want to be reaccepted into civilized circles they must now make amends. Those awakened and now truly repentant need to join the Russian resistance as it works to dispose of putin's regime. Their service will be both personally cathartic.

However if investigations suggest they have intentionally acted cruelly and immorally on the battlefield and they continue to share putin's warped views, they are not worth trusting. As with prison chain gangs of the past, I think it is fair they repay Ukraine in hard, but humane labour at least until the war ends. After a post war swap, the future russian administration will then be tasked with whether they are redeemable for some greater societal purpose, or need continued incarceration.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

5 kolonne ?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Lillian
Lillian Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Can I read the full article?

Reply
Anna Neplii
4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Lillian, yes. It will a bit later.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
