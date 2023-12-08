EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its twenty first month, reports are appearing that the numbers of its soldiers seeking to desert are surging.

There is also growing discontent back in Russia, where soldiers’ families are demanding for the mobilised men to be returned home.

In this video we discuss the newest statistics from a Russian volunteer anti-war group, the Kremlin’s disturbing practices aimed at preventing Russian soldiers from being captured and Ukraine’s take on the situation.