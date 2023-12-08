Search

EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its twenty-first month, reports are appearing that the numbers of its soldiers seeking to desert are surging and there is growing discontent back in Russia.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on into its twenty first month, reports are appearing that the numbers of its soldiers seeking to desert are surging.  

There is also growing discontent back in Russia, where soldiers’ families are demanding for the mobilised men to be returned home.

In this video we discuss the newest statistics from a Russian volunteer anti-war group, the Kremlin’s disturbing practices aimed at preventing Russian soldiers from being captured and Ukraine’s take on the situation.

By Anya Korzun

Comments (2)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

At this point the Russians deserters, sane POWs and their families all have a moral decision to make. They have been either duped / coerced into supporting putin's illegal war or they suffer from the same unrecoverable psycopathic ailment as their current thug leadership. As the illegally invading nation, all russians must share in the fall-out. Russia'a criminal invasion of Ukraine has resulted in their nation being internationally isolated and facing sanctions and reparation expenses that will postpone their nations path to prosperity. If they want to be re-accepted into civilized circles and expedite the path to recovery they must work to support or make amends to the Ukrainians. Those awakened and now truly repentant POWs need to support the Russian armed resistance in some form as it works to dispose of putin's regime. Their service will be personally cathartic and set the stage for their offspring to inherit a better life in a more civilized country.

However if investigations suggest some russians are not making the necessary changes, they are not worth trusting. Their international sanctions should continue and commerce only allowed to the extent that Ukraine can be fully compensated for suffering and damage initiated by putins thug regime

Reply
Mr Person
Mr Person Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Transcript please.

Reply
