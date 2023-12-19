Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo

Hungary could risk being subject to the first step of losing their EU membership after their decision to block funding for Ukraine. Article 7 of the treaty could be invoked against Viktor Orbán’s government according to the Financial Times.

Without a stalwart ally on their side to block the censure, it could prove difficult to avoid the serious consequences. To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World.