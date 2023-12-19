Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo

Ukraine
4 hours ago
Ukraine
10 hours ago
Hungary could risk being subject to the first step of losing their EU membership after their decision to block funding for Ukraine. Article 7 of the treaty could be invoked against Viktor Orbán’s government according to the Financial Times.
Without a stalwart ally on their side to block the censure, it could prove difficult to avoid the serious consequences. To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World.
Comments (3)
Zelensky needs the money and weapons so they can win the war
Orban is totally on the wrong side of history.
Perfect analysis of the situation by Bohdan Nahaylo.
Turkey does not want Ukraine to join the EU - and if Turkey were allowed to join first they would align with Hungary to veto Ukraine's membership.
This is the most critical moment in the history of the EU to choose its friends and members carefully, will it have allies like Ukraine who bravely fight for freedom - or Russian puppets like Hungary and Turkey who will hold the other members to ransom.
Don't let Russian influence corrupt the EU as they have the United Nations which is now castrated by Putin.
Soon Orban and Erdogan will say that the sanctions against Russia must end. Their personal finances should be looked at closely.