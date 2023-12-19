Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Hungary Europe Ukraine

Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo

To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World. 

POPULAR
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
1
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post
2
'We'll March on Russia’ – Russian Soldiers Furious with Kremlin Over Lack of Leave
By Kyiv Post
3
French Sniper Rifle for Ukraine Army Looks to Be Wrong Gun for the Wrong War
By Stefan Korshak

Hungary could risk being subject to the first step of losing their EU membership after their decision to block funding for Ukraine. Article 7 of the treaty could be invoked against Viktor Orbán’s government according to the Financial Times.

Without a stalwart ally on their side to block the censure, it could prove difficult to avoid the serious consequences. To discuss the EU's next moves and what Viktor Orban has up his sleeve, Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post, joined TVP World. 

By Kyiv Post

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Dorothy
Dorothy Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Zelensky needs the money and weapons so they can win the war

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Kotta Mann
Kotta Mann Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Orban is totally on the wrong side of history.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Paul Smith
Paul Smith Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Perfect analysis of the situation by Bohdan Nahaylo.

Turkey does not want Ukraine to join the EU - and if Turkey were allowed to join first they would align with Hungary to veto Ukraine's membership.

This is the most critical moment in the history of the EU to choose its friends and members carefully, will it have allies like Ukraine who bravely fight for freedom - or Russian puppets like Hungary and Turkey who will hold the other members to ransom.

Don't let Russian influence corrupt the EU as they have the United Nations which is now castrated by Putin.


Soon Orban and Erdogan will say that the sanctions against Russia must end. Their personal finances should be looked at closely.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukrainian Airliner Takes Off from Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukrainian Airliner Takes Off from Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport
By Kyiv Post
WATCH: Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference Ukraine
4 hours ago
WATCH: Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Army Short of New Recruits For The Front Ukraine
7 hours ago
Ukraine Army Short of New Recruits For The Front
By AFP
Back to the USSR Ukraine
10 hours ago
OPINION: Back to the USSR
By Andriy Kurkov
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 19:50
Russian POWs Reveal Why They Came to Ukraine
By Anna Neplii
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down War in Ukraine
Dec. 8, 17:30
EXPLAINED: Surge in Russian Deserters, Kremlin Tries to Crack Down
By Anya Korzun
« Previous EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
Next » WATCH: Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference