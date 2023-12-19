WATCH: Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is holding his year-end press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The time and location of the event were undisclosed for security reasons until the very beginning.

President Zelensky's first major press conference took place in October 2019 at the Kyiv Food Market and lasted for 14 hours.

His last significant press conference was on February 24, 2023, marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.