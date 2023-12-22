Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Putin

What Would a Putin Election Defeat Mean for War in Ukraine?

Whilst electoral failure is an unlikely scenario, views of ordinary people are divided on who is really steering the machinery of war in the Kremlin.

POPULAR
Now ‘Mouse Fever’ is Impacting on Russia’s Combat Capability
1
Now ‘Mouse Fever’ is Impacting on Russia’s Combat Capability
Russia’s military commanders ignored complaints from its troops that they were suffering bouts of fever as being just another manifestation of their attempts to avoid combat.
By Kyiv Post
2
Gen. Syrsky Reports Intense Battles, Acknowledges Russian Superiority in Weapons
By Kyiv Post
3
Russia Boosts Its Army With ‘Voluntarily’ Mobilized Students
By Kateryna Zakharchenko

Russia’s forthcoming presidential election looks like a dead-cert for incumbent Vladimir Putin. But if he were to lose his grip on power, could that spell the end of the on-going invasion of Ukraine, or might things drag on or become even more deadly?

It’s a question that many consider moot, but the answers reveal just who or what people consider to be the driving force behind Russia’s war – be it Putin, the military, “Russian deep state” or something else.

Kyiv Post’s correspondents took to the streets of Washington D.C., London and Kyiv to talk to ask ordinary people a straight-up question: “If Putin loses power in 2024, what would it mean for the war in Ukraine?”

Watch the video to find out what polled individuals think.

 

By Kyiv Post

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
GregC
GregC Guest 7 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

peace will only come with a complete collapse of Russia, the Federation must break up and Russia proper must be pushed back to the 12th century, nothing of positive value comes from Russia... ever! Russia must never rise to a military power again. All Russians must be held accountable for their crimes against Ukriane.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
Top Ukrainian Wartime Inventions of 2023: How Ukraine Transformed Modern Warfare War in Ukraine
5 hours ago
Top Ukrainian Wartime Inventions of 2023: How Ukraine Transformed Modern Warfare
By Leo Chiu
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 22 War in Ukraine
10 hours ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 22
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Air Force Takes Down Three Russian Su-34s, Patriot Potentially Engaged War in Ukraine
11 hours ago
Ukrainian Air Force Takes Down Three Russian Su-34s, Patriot Potentially Engaged
By Julia Struck
Russia Says Downs 10 Ukraine Drones, Including Near Moscow War in Ukraine
13 hours ago
Russia Says Downs 10 Ukraine Drones, Including Near Moscow
By AFP
POPULAR VIDEOS
Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo Ukraine
Dec. 19, 15:39
Hungary's Uncertain Future in the EU | Bohdan Nahaylo
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Five Best Special Ops in 2023 Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dec. 19, 19:54
Ukraine’s Five Best Special Ops in 2023
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 17:21
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Doesn't Want Its POWs Back
By Anya Korzun
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
« Previous Thinking Out Loud: Thoughts before Christmas New-Style. Words of Seasonal Gratitude