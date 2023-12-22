What Would a Putin Election Defeat Mean for War in Ukraine?

Russia’s forthcoming presidential election looks like a dead-cert for incumbent Vladimir Putin. But if he were to lose his grip on power, could that spell the end of the on-going invasion of Ukraine, or might things drag on or become even more deadly?

It’s a question that many consider moot, but the answers reveal just who or what people consider to be the driving force behind Russia’s war – be it Putin, the military, “Russian deep state” or something else.

Kyiv Post’s correspondents took to the streets of Washington D.C., London and Kyiv to talk to ask ordinary people a straight-up question: “If Putin loses power in 2024, what would it mean for the war in Ukraine?”

Watch the video to find out what polled individuals think.