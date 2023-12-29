The Strategy for a Total Disaster: Russia's Disastrous Invasion of Ukraine

Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having more than 2x more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make headway in Ukraine, amidst signs that Russian soldiers are becoming ever more disgruntled - even having recently stomped-to-death one of their own colonels.

Pfarrer, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post, who has advised the "full alphabet soup" of US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, lays out the case as to why things are going in the right direction for Kyiv - something that even many Russian military officers would be forced to begrudgingly accept.

Chuck Pfarrer is a former squadron leader of the US Navy SEAL Team Six. He has served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight.