The Strategy for a Total Disaster: Russia's Disastrous Invasion of Ukraine

Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having more than 2x more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make headway in Ukraine.

1
Russian Troops Surrendering in 'Whole Groups’ Because of ‘Inhumane Commanders’
There’s plenty of video evidence to support the claim including one which emerged yesterday showing Russian soldiers rallying against their “lying commanders.”
By Kyiv Post
2
Russian Armored Assault Descends Into Farce, Most Troops Killed or Retreat
By Chris York
3
Ukraine's Air Force Strikes Russian Fleet Ship in Crimea
By Alisa Orlova

Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having more than 2x more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make headway in Ukraine, amidst signs that Russian soldiers are becoming ever more disgruntled - even having recently stomped-to-death one of their own colonels.

Pfarrer, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post, who has advised the "full alphabet soup" of US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, lays out the case as to why things are going in the right direction for Kyiv - something that even many Russian military officers would be forced to begrudgingly accept.

Chuck Pfarrer is a former squadron leader of the US Navy SEAL Team Six. He has served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight. 

By Jason Jay Smart

What Would a Putin Election Defeat Mean for War in Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 19:29
What Would a Putin Election Defeat Mean for War in Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
President Zelensky's Christmas Address in Full Ukraine
Dec. 25, 11:34
President Zelensky's Christmas Address in Full
By Kyiv Post
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’ War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 15:05
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
By Jason Jay Smart
Highlights From Russia’s War Against Ukraine in 2023 – Month by Month War in Ukraine
2 days ago
Highlights From Russia’s War Against Ukraine in 2023 – Month by Month
By Kyiv Post
