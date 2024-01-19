EXPLAINED: How Putin Hopes 'Traditional Values' Will Fuel the War in Ukraine

By announcing 2024 “The Year of the Family” just a few months before the presidential election, President Putin is making his new political course clear. And this course is a civilisational one.

In this video we take a look at Putin’s vision of the “traditional Russian values” and at how they are being promoted and enforced.

The infamous “Almost Naked” Moscow party and the severity of the public backlash that is still ongoing almost a month later is an example of this new direction for Russia.