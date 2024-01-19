Search

Ukraine Putin War in Ukraine

EXPLAINED: How Putin Hopes 'Traditional Values' Will Fuel the War in Ukraine

Almost two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Putin has come up with a reason for the war that seems to be resonating with a normally indifferent and politically passive Russian society.

By announcing 2024 “The Year of the Family” just a few months before the presidential election, President Putin is making his new political course clear. And this course is a civilisational one. 

In this video we take a look at Putin’s vision of the “traditional Russian values” and at how they are being promoted and enforced.

The infamous “Almost Naked” Moscow party and the severity of the public backlash that is still ongoing almost a month later is an example of this new direction for Russia.

By Anya Korzun

Comments (2)

Roger Horne
Roger Horne 4 weeks ago


By all means promote traditional values if they are about decency, mutual support and peace. However Russian values display a willingness to wipe out another culture you may disagree with, intolerance towards different forms of sexual identity that have been around for millenia, and hypocrisy about personal fidelity.

Reply
GML_SA
GML_SA 4 weeks ago


The way I see this invasion by Russia is that it divides the world into good and evil and only makes the West stronger. All across the Nato country borders with Russia the West will start to build strongholds. Putin needs to be careful as he keeps on pushing and pushing and at some stage or another, the West will respond as they've waited for two years without really interfering in the war so far. But, when the Russian's stocks depleted after another two years, it will be downhill for them and the West will sting them like never before. For now they just keep on going, giving Russians enough rope to hang themselves...

Reply
