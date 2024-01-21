"Zgraya” is a group of volunteers who worked with the military in Eastern Ukraine from 2014 to 2015. They resumed their work after the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022 and received the status of an NGO.

Speaking to a Kyiv Post video correspondent, volunteers put it straight that fundraising has become a real struggle as the war rages on for almost 2 years. People living far from the frontline seem too relaxed and distanced.

"We’ve got to be creative. We collect donations through lotteries. Our lots may be a painted grenade launcher tube, a bottle of sparkling wine from Bakhmut, or a fragment of a downed enemy aircraft," said one of the volunteers from the Zgraya.UA organization.

Now, if you don’t invent something interesting, you can hardly collect donations, which means you can’t help," he added.

Watch the video above to learn more about the daily challenges the volunteers currently face in Ukraine.

Tap the link to visit the Zgraya.UA website and contribute to their fundraising efforts.