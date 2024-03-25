Search

War in Ukraine

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

French President Macron's statement that under certain conditions French troops could be sent to Ukraine has sparked controversy. Do you support the idea of European troops being deployed to Ukraine?

By Kyiv Post
French President Emmanuel Macron drew a line in the sand, refusing to say that he would never send French troops to Ukraine, as Russia continues its full-scale invasion. Some say Macron went too far. Others applauded the French leader.

Kyiv Post asked people on the streets of Paris and London whether or not they supported sending European troops to defend Ukraine. Most of the people Kyiv Post spoke to were not quite ready to commit European troops to Ukraine under the current circumstances. Some said that it should've already been done.

Comments (39)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Don
Don Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes western Europe should send troops into Ukraine

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Franz
Franz Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Da

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Adrian miron
Adrian miron Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Should have gone In from beginning before they get to the baltic state boarded and poland maybe to late then

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
jim leach
jim leach Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

i think all of nato should get in there ukraine and send russia home and establish a demilartize zone 60 miles inside russia

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Tymofiy
Tymofiy Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes. Send EU troops now to defeat Russia before Russia takes more territory.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Doug
Doug Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes.
The sooner the better. It will be worse for everyone if it’s delayed till after Russia mounts an offensive this summer.
They should be armed to the teeth with weapons that will hurt Russian lines of supply, forcing Russia to discover that this adventure was a disastrous failure and there is no course but withdrawal. A mediocre effort would encourage them to consider a last ditch extreme measure.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Rick Dosiak
Rick Dosiak Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Hope to end this horrible war, I do not hate anyone, but, evil must be stopped and law
brought to the criminals. I want a peaceful
Life returned to Ukraine. I would like to see
the black Sea becoming a new nation or joined to others, and a place where there will never be Russian ships again.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Rick Dosiak
Rick Dosiak Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes, please, as soon as possible

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gavan Duffy
Gavan Duffy Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes !Definitely.Ukraine can not survive alone.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Steve
Steve Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

We need to commit European tools to Ukraine now with NATO weapons to finish this war quickly.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John Davis
John Davis Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes we need to do everything possible to provide Ukraine the tools to win, including sending troops. It's about time to wake up EUROPE!! Stop the polemics & politics!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Denis
Denis Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

As a Russian immigrant in France: yes, send the goddamn troops

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Alfred
Alfred Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

European troops will use the main equipment better, they are more familiar with it and trained. To have a long-lasting unfeared (New Cold War) piece, you will have to fight for it, to ensure that a future generation doesn't miscalculate towards an extinction war.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Honiton Claasz
Honiton Claasz Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Yes, I support European Troops getting engaged in Ukraine. It is high time that a coalition of the willing countries ( Germany excluded ) France, UK, Baltic States, Nordic States ..united against Aggression from Russia. Or Russia will be soon at your doorstep. You can only have peace by preparing for war. Germany is a stumbling block to European stability ...

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
italiano
italiano Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Dobbiamo fermare la Russia ad ogni costo, prima che sia troppo tardi.
Rottura delle relazioni diplomatiche, embargo totale, aiuti economici e sostegno militare totale

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Guest
Guest Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Send in NATO troops and push Russia out of Ukraine

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Og read more
Og read more Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Fire and brimstone for Russia. That is what I wish. Let’s bring it.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gavan Duffy
Gavan Duffy Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine is fighting Europe's war. Had NATO, and the US in particular, exhibited some courage at the start of Putin's war the situation for Ukraine would be so much better. Without European assistance on the ground Ukraine's future is bleak. President Macron is correct. Europe's democracies must send troops to assist Ukraine or forever bow their heads in shame.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John
John Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Better type faster paid MRGA trolls.

You are being overrun even here by volunteer Ukraine supporters who want their nations to physically join in Ukraine's defense.

Leadership from France, Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have already publicly warmed to the thought. I'm working on my Canadian leadership. Others are working on theirs. Even the transitionally minded folks in the USA have done their math, and now see there's actually money to be made in doing something moral this time. Bye, bye Mr. Johnson. Another $60 billion in the USA's better weapons heading to Ukraine shortly. Who would have thought?

What can you say to stop this growing movement of putin regime hate MRGA trolls? Would another hollow Nuclear threat work.....? Maybe digging the hole you need to climb out of someday deeper.....? What to do....what to do? What a russian conundrum.

Can you feel the noose tightening, 'convicted war criminal' putler.....can you feel the days draining from your veins?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Euro Pean
Euro Pean Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Certainly not.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
