PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

French President Emmanuel Macron drew a line in the sand, refusing to say that he would never send French troops to Ukraine, as Russia continues its full-scale invasion. Some say Macron went too far. Others applauded the French leader.

Kyiv Post asked people on the streets of Paris and London whether or not they supported sending European troops to defend Ukraine. Most of the people Kyiv Post spoke to were not quite ready to commit European troops to Ukraine under the current circumstances. Some said that it should've already been done.