PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
French President Macron's statement that under certain conditions French troops could be sent to Ukraine has sparked controversy. Do you support the idea of European troops being deployed to Ukraine?
Yes western Europe should send troops into Ukraine
Da
Should have gone In from beginning before they get to the baltic state boarded and poland maybe to late then
i think all of nato should get in there ukraine and send russia home and establish a demilartize zone 60 miles inside russia
Yes. Send EU troops now to defeat Russia before Russia takes more territory.
Yes.
The sooner the better. It will be worse for everyone if it’s delayed till after Russia mounts an offensive this summer.
They should be armed to the teeth with weapons that will hurt Russian lines of supply, forcing Russia to discover that this adventure was a disastrous failure and there is no course but withdrawal. A mediocre effort would encourage them to consider a last ditch extreme measure.
Hope to end this horrible war, I do not hate anyone, but, evil must be stopped and law
brought to the criminals. I want a peaceful
Life returned to Ukraine. I would like to see
the black Sea becoming a new nation or joined to others, and a place where there will never be Russian ships again.
Yes, please, as soon as possible
Yes !Definitely.Ukraine can not survive alone.
We need to commit European tools to Ukraine now with NATO weapons to finish this war quickly.
Yes we need to do everything possible to provide Ukraine the tools to win, including sending troops. It's about time to wake up EUROPE!! Stop the polemics & politics!
As a Russian immigrant in France: yes, send the goddamn troops
European troops will use the main equipment better, they are more familiar with it and trained. To have a long-lasting unfeared (New Cold War) piece, you will have to fight for it, to ensure that a future generation doesn't miscalculate towards an extinction war.
Yes, I support European Troops getting engaged in Ukraine. It is high time that a coalition of the willing countries ( Germany excluded ) France, UK, Baltic States, Nordic States ..united against Aggression from Russia. Or Russia will be soon at your doorstep. You can only have peace by preparing for war. Germany is a stumbling block to European stability ...
Dobbiamo fermare la Russia ad ogni costo, prima che sia troppo tardi.
Rottura delle relazioni diplomatiche, embargo totale, aiuti economici e sostegno militare totale
Send in NATO troops and push Russia out of Ukraine
Fire and brimstone for Russia. That is what I wish. Let’s bring it.
Ukraine is fighting Europe's war. Had NATO, and the US in particular, exhibited some courage at the start of Putin's war the situation for Ukraine would be so much better. Without European assistance on the ground Ukraine's future is bleak. President Macron is correct. Europe's democracies must send troops to assist Ukraine or forever bow their heads in shame.
Better type faster paid MRGA trolls.
You are being overrun even here by volunteer Ukraine supporters who want their nations to physically join in Ukraine's defense.
Leadership from France, Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have already publicly warmed to the thought. I'm working on my Canadian leadership. Others are working on theirs. Even the transitionally minded folks in the USA have done their math, and now see there's actually money to be made in doing something moral this time. Bye, bye Mr. Johnson. Another $60 billion in the USA's better weapons heading to Ukraine shortly. Who would have thought?
What can you say to stop this growing movement of putin regime hate MRGA trolls? Would another hollow Nuclear threat work.....? Maybe digging the hole you need to climb out of someday deeper.....? What to do....what to do? What a russian conundrum.
Can you feel the noose tightening, 'convicted war criminal' putler.....can you feel the days draining from your veins?
Certainly not.