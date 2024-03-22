Search

War in Ukraine Russia

Kyiv Security Forum (#KSF2024): Ukraine's Premier International Platform on War, Peace, and Security

Report from Kyiv Security Forum in the Ukrainian capital. The event attended by international leaders, politicians, diplomats, promises diverse perspectives.

By Bohdan Nahaylo, Mykola Vorobiov
Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, makes his inaugural visit to Ukraine's capital since February 24th, delivering a resolute message directed at Moscow amidst escalating tensions signaled by air raid sirens. "The Swedish flag won't be the sole representation of blue and yellow within NATO," he asserts. 

Distinguished guests and panelists at #KSF2024 include Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Founder and Chairman of the Open Ukraine Foundation; Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO; Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine; Volodymyr Groysman, Former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (2014-2016); Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chairwoman of the Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU; Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (2022); Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine; Valeriy Chaly, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the US (2015-2019); Ben Cardin, US Senator (D-MD), and others. 

