EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine's Energy Chief on Challenges, Resilience and the Outlook During Wartime

The CEO of Ukraine's Energy Giant Naftogaz Group Oleksiy Chernyshov on how Russia's war has impacted Ukraine's critical energy sector, Naftogaz's future, and the consolidation of corporate governance.

By Kyiv Post
Comments (2)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Tommy Larnefeldt
Tommy Larnefeldt Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Wonder whats his thoughts are on the attack on Nordstream. For me who live by that sea I dissaprove.

Reply
Wael
Wael Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Tommy Larnefeldt, exerting pressure on Russia through economic channels ...

Reply
Dba
Dba Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

SPREAD THE WORD !!
(The russians are full of shit!)

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/denying-russia%E2%80%99s-only-strategy-success

Reply
Hope
Hope Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Dba,
The article shared has a lot of information and ideas to be considered but remember that the west wants to benefit from Russian funds invested in the west , trade with oil and Gold in the world .Volatility of prices enriches western capitalists and Russian investments abroad in western real estate and company shares does influence western big decisions regardless of the values of freedom and liberalism in the west ...
The western politicians and giant western media corporations might have been benefiting from money worth billions paid by the Russian regime secretly under the table ...Switzerland has bought Gold from Russia indirectly through UAE mediation as an example ...

Reply
Hope
Hope Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Wars do offer opportunities to western capitalists to make money from weaponry sales ( delaying weapons to Ukraine raises their prices ...) , benefit from surging oil prices to benefit oil company lobbies in the west itself , and benefit from Gold assets value rising ...Otherwise , why would not the west put pressure on African and middle eastern countries to increase supply of oil to limit the flow of funds to the Kremlin through lowering oil prices ...
In the late eighties , the west put pressure on Saudi Arabia to increase the supply of oil in the world making oil prices drop to the ground and this economic event of less Soviet revenues besides high corruption and mismanagement in the Soviet Union was among some reasons of the collapse and disintegration of the ussr after retreating from Afghanistan ...

Reply
