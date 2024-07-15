During a press conference on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at potential changes on the ministerial level in the Ukrainian government and said he’s confident in being able to work with Donald Trump if the latter is re-elected.
Zelensky also said that to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, it might require attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Here are the main takeaways from Monday’s press conference.
Working with Trump
Regarding Trump’s potential re-election, Zelensky said the Republican Party is different from the Democratic Party, but there is widespread support for Ukraine among the Republicans nonetheless, and he’s confident he can work with Trump to secure future US assistance.
“If Mr. Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of it,” said Zelensky
“We have bipartisan support and we have strong relations with the Republican part of the US political system,” he added.
Rumors on government overhaul
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
In response to a journalist inquiry, Zelensky hinted that personnel changes could take place on the ministerial level without elaborating on who might be replaced.
“Regarding changes in the government, if there are, if they happen, you will definitely know about it. We can’t just talk about the replacement of the prime minister, this suggests that there may be changes in the government, probably, maybe. We are engaged in this process,” Zelensky said.
He did not say whether Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will be replaced, a rumor circulating in Ukrainian society following a recent report by Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources reportedly familiar with Zelensky’s team.
“Shmyhal is one of those important people in our government, he is the prime minister. Of course, I will also discuss some things with him,” he said.
Battlefield assessments
Regarding Russia’s renewed offensive in the Kharkiv region, Zelensky praised Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and said any issues pertaining to the Russian breakthrough should be a post-war discussion.
“Syrsky has a serious challenge. We have been waiting for weapons and a vote on the [military] package for almost eight months,” said Zelensky.
He said he would not speculate on what might have happened if former commander-in-chief turned British ambassador Valery Zaluzhny had been in place and praised Syrsky’s work in defending Kharkiv.
“It is difficult to say what would have happened if the leadership of the army had not changed … These questions and conversations are post-war. We must respect and be grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine and defends the state.”
“I do not believe that if anyone had been in Syrsky’s place, there would have been no breakthrough. I think he would be. Because this is what the Russians wanted. They had the task of entering and occupying Kharkiv. Syrsky’s plus in this situation is that he knows Kharkiv. He won it back,” he said.
Security agreements with other countries
Zelensky said Ukraine has received about $38 billion from security cooperation agreements concluded with partners thus far.
“Ukraine already has relevant agreements with 23 countries. They have everything – from money to weapons, from humanitarian assistance to reconstruction, cyber security, air defense, etc. The approximate amount of these agreements is $38 billion. I believe that this is a strong result,” he said, adding that he is waiting for agreements from nine more countries.
However, he said Ukraine needs 25 Patriot missile systems to effectively protect its skies, which it lacks at present.
He also said some unspecified NATO member states are skeptical of Ukraine, but those countries meanwhile are using gas from Ukraine’s gas reserves.
Regarding the use of long-range missiles from Ukraine’s Western partners, Zelensky said there have been “some positive signals.”
“It needs to be pressed as well, because it’s absolutely fair. There’s a point where a missile or a corresponding bomb comes out, and we understand where it's coming from, and it’s not fair that we can’t respond to where it came from. It’s an absolutely fair response, to which we have the right,” Zelensky said.
Regarding F-16s, Zelensky reiterated that the current number is not enough. He said pilot training time needs to be reduced, the training base expanded, and the number of jets increased – all in the near future – for them to be effective.
Second round of peace summit
Zelensky said after securing plans for energy, food security, the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children, the goal is to have a “fully ready plan in November.”
“The first meeting, most likely, will be in Qatar. This regarding energy security, and a plan regarding energy security will be fully prepared there,” said Zelensky.
Then a meeting for free navigation and food security will be held in Turkey in August, with another meeting in Canada in September on the exchange of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children, after which a full plan should be ready by November, where the upcoming summit would call for Russian participation.
“After these three points, if they work, the plan for the implementation of all points will be fully ready, and I set the task that we should have a fully ready plan in November,” he said.
However, Russia recently said it would not participate in the second peace summit.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter