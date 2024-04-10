Wake Up: Russia Is Already at War With Us

EN
Gen. Ben Hodges argues that those who fear “escalation” with Russia, if Putin were to be challenged by the West, are dead wrong.
Here are two additional excellent articles featuring General Ben Hodges, Retired, take on the war in Ukraine:
Will Putin Start a Nuclear War? – Interview With Ben Hodges
October 26, 2022:
https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/489
U.S. Must be Prepared for End of Russia as it Looks Today – Hodges
September 5, 2022:
https://www.kyivpost.com/post/1428
There was a third video interview in June of 2022 however I cannot locate that article in the Kyiv Post archives.
I thought that everyone knew that???
Ben Hodges is just about THE man that understands the failure of the West and knows what it takes to get where we and Ukraine need to be.
Them armchair US politicians and softshell US presidents of the last couple of years are despicable and mayhem will come back to them as a boomerang once they see and realize it is too late to act decisively, like a man without fear.
Ben Hodges is just about the only retired US general who in my view recognizes the face of Satan, knows how to deal with him effectively and calls out in the way it should be done.
So sad to see how the West is run by a bunch of losers and tap-myself-on-the-shoulder-RATS ....
@Mike Johnson is the face of Satan, What a fucking estrogen charged nom de plume. You are a shameless fucking idiot. It is Joe BRIBEn who allowed Putrid to walk into Ukraine dumbshit. He kneecapped the US oil and gas production causing world oil prices to skyrocket. Putrid is using those petro dollars to fund this war. Dumb fuck. When Putrid was amassing his forces on the Ukrainian border, pray tell us all what Joe BRIBEn did to deter Purtid from invading. It's dumb fucks like you and John the loon from Canada that make these comment threads a worthless joke. Go read up on Secretary of States Condoleezza Rice and Mike Pompeo. Or General Jack Keane, retired who heads up the Institute for the Study of War, or ISW. Dumb fuck.
He may say it’s not intentional, it’s just an unfortunate side-effect of some just strategy or other, but it is a fact: Mike Johnson is assisting Russia in achieving its military aims in Ukraine.
@Mike Johnson is helping Russia, Get some professional help dumb fuck. All Joe BRIBEn has to do is secure the southern border and Ukraine gets their $61 billion. But you're too fucking stupid to understand such a complex quid pro quo. Do you know what "quid pro quo" means? Dumb fuck.
I love this man’s insight and attitude. We need people like him in charge in these dark times.
I wish the General was sitting in the white house instead. Putin and other autocrat dictators only respect strength, an excellent interview. There is an old saying either pay me now or pay me later, and the latter ends up being much more expensive.
A crucial pointthat is rarely understood about Russia’s action in and against Ukraineus that in Putin’s view it is necessary to eradicate the Ukrainian state so that he and his chosen oligarchs can rob Ukraine of all its riches, just as they have done in Russia for th past 20+ years, making themselvrs enormously ruch in the process.Putin’s goal is to do thie same in Ukraine
In military news elsewhere today (MSN):
"More than a dozen retired four-star generals, admirals and other former military leaders filed an amicus brief with in the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing against former President Trump’s claims of immunity in his criminal cases.
The group said Trump’s claims “would threaten the military’s role in American society, our nation’s constitutional order, and our national security,” and would have a “profoundly negative effects on military service members.”
The group argued that granting Trump immunity against the criminal claims could open the door to future executive intervention in the country’s elections and could put national security at risk.
The group also wrote that if the court agrees with Trump’s argument, it will destroy the relationship between the commander in chief and the military, because the president would not have to follow law, while the military still would.
The situation could end up “creating the likelihood that service members will be placed in the impossible position of having to choose between following their Commander-in-Chief and obeying the laws enacted by Congress,”
This should be shared far and wide across the USA
The General is absolutely right. Putin is escalating this war pretty much at will. Now he's begun to use chemical weapons in Ukraine! Sounds like Syria all over. Managing this war will not stop him. Getting some strategic courage, as General Hodges says, is what is needed.
I'd like to know what was actually said at Geneva in 2021 between Biden and Putin. Reportedly, our management strategy was to talk, talk, talk to Putin while really focusing on the Asia-Pacific. That is, Russia is nothing but a regional power. Talk is cheap. More hubris. Well, that regional power has got N. Korea working for him. Xi told Sergei Lavrov this week that China and Russia are fully joined at the hip on toppling the liberal world order. And Iran is supplying weapons to Putin and creating a diversion for him in Gaza. That's what a regional power has done. Because we will not recognize that sitting behind two oceans doesn't protect us. The Germans got us into two world wars with submarines. Do we really think it won't happen again. This is the difference between management and strategic planning. And talk is not cheap after all.
