Ukraine is preparing for a significant counteroffensive in 2025, a move made possible by a substantial $61 billion military aid package from the United States. This aid will enable Kyiv to hold its ground throughout 2024, effectively preventing further Russian successes on the battlefield.
Jake Sullivan, a key figure in the US President's administration as the national security adviser, unveiled this plan during his speech at the FT Weekend festival in Washington on May 4, as reported by the Financial Times.
He said that despite the recent funding boost in April, he still anticipates Russian advances, asserting that the situation cannot be changed with the push of a button.
Sullivan highlighted that the success of this counteroffensive would be contingent upon additional funding, which would need approval from Congress and the White House through new financial assistance packages.
"With new support from Washington, Kyiv will be able to hold its ground throughout 2024, guaranteeing Ukraine's ability to deter the Russian offensive," Sullivan stated.
Looking ahead to 2025, Sullivan stressed Ukraine's intentions to regain control over territories taken by Russia.
These remarks provide the clearest insight into the White House's stance on the future development of the war, particularly in the event of Joe Biden's reelection as president in November this year.
Russia is expected to launch a major offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, according to Ukraine's military intelligence service (HUR) deputy chief Vadym Skibitsky, who recently spoke with The Economist.
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 May 2024
The realization of these plans depends on the resilience of the Ukrainian defense in Donbas. The main attack will begin “in late May or early June,” Skibitsky said.
The Russian forces have deployed 514,000 troops in the Ukrainian operation. The northern grouping, based across the border from Kharkiv, has 35,000 troops, but it is planned to expand to 50-70,000.
According to Skibitsky, the Russian Defense Ministry is also “forming a reserve division” (15 to 20,000 people) in central Russia, which could be added to the main forces.
However, he said this is “not enough” for an operation to capture a large city. The Economist said that the Western military shares the same opinion. However, smaller-scale operations are possible.
“A quick operation to come in and come out: maybe,” said Skibitsky. “But an operation to take Kharkiv, or even Sumy city, is of a different order. The Russians know this. And we know this.”
Comments (8)
I hope the Ukrainians pull their fingers out and start conscripting and training up more troops. Seems thet have dragged their arses on this. Still need troops on the ground to enfilade the orcs!!
The counter offensive must begin NOW! Otherwise Russia will have reinforced their defenses. 2025 is giving Russia time.
UK gave permission for our long range weapons to be used against Moscow.
Guess what? We are still here. The world did not end.
Russia didn't do anything but complain because there is nothing they can do. The Russian threats are a bluff.
Now it's time for ALL allies to say the same and lets bring this thing to an end for Ukraine and its innocent people.
Russia is in far worse shape than they seem, losing equipment at a huge and increasing rate, much faster than Ukraine. These data from Andrew Perpetua show that Russian losses are unsustainable, mainly from Ukrainian drones.https://twitter.com/PacificCathy/status/1786840849168375965
May want to hurry up or nothing will be left.
It can be called "operation 'to the last Ukrainian' and will be an absolute joke just like the last laughable "counteroffensive"
@El Johno, FUCK OFF BACK TO RUSSIA !
Sorry, but that is the wrong answer Mr. Sullivan. Ukraine needs VICTORY, not "holding ground". It deserves victory ASAP. It has suffered more than it's far share fighting the USA's most malfeasant enemy russia. It's actually shocking Sullivan now openly reveals the absolute best the USA can currently offer any ally, is letting this despot russian colonizer keep stolen his territory, but not let him take more. Talk about setting a bad international precedent!
Still it could be much worse. We know under putinrump, that no nations' legal border means anything if it pertains to new lands putin wishes to colonize. He openly states he would provide Ukraine with no aid. He openly states putin can attack NATO members without triggering USA support.
Still, Ukraine only holding ground after 20% of its landmass has been stolen is an unacceptable war outcome! It only set a blueprint for future global chaos.
EUROPE presently disproportionately funds Ukraine to defend against russia's invasion. Russia is all democracies common enemy, but particularly europe's biggest enemy. So an extended war disproportionately costs EUROPE more than the USA.
So Europe; how long would you like the war to continue? The US has shown its cards. Whats' your play?
Hopefully Ukraine's allies boots on the ground, and their full military backing.
@John, Oh look, an angry warmonger sat behind a keyboard trying to compel others to get their brains blown out for a neo nazi regime, hahaha. Coward
@John Is a moron, Good morning and greetings of the day. Saar please do the needful and write more compelling posts. At least pretend to be western!
Best regards, your handler, Pushtu
@russian at a keyboard in the kremlin
@hello russian idiot!!
@MRGA troll 'jack' Is a moron,
I feel you are a one person 'clown show' on these forums 'jack'.
You change your name frequently, but can't reinvent your persona. Never breaking the MRGA doctrine of hateful tone or the stock falsehoods that are already well played out and thoroughly debunked.
So how is that working out for you? Did you make any MRGA conversions yet? I think not.
I'm surprised your troll farm handlers will pay you each day to be so ineffective.
"Sullivan highlighted that the success of this counteroffensive would be contingent upon additional funding, which would need approval from Congress and the White House through new financial assistance packages."
As an American supporter who would like nothing more than for my government to provide the needed funding every day until Ukraine's victory, I must confess I worry greatly about another round of funding at the end of this year.
The US$61 Billion package bought Ukraine six months. Future arms funding for the 2025 offensive and beyond must be secured by Europe. Ukraine can never again have its survival jeopardized by a polarized Congress (yes, we are looking at you Republicans) who left Ukraine dying on the vine for months and for no good reason.